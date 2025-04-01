As the overall price to attend a college football game steadily increases, Coastal Carolina stands alone as a bastion of fan inclusivity. The Chanticleers are offering free concessions to fans during the 2025 season, becoming the first FBS program to introduce such an initiative in the process.

The offer will provide ticket-purchasing patrons hot dogs, nachos, popcorn and fountain drinks at no extra cost. Fans will be able to acquire four items per concession stand visit and there is no limit to the number of trips an individual can make.

Alcoholic beverages and third-party vendors are not included in the promotion.

So fans can down complimentary hot dogs to their heart's content -- so long as they're willing to bear the line.

"Our fans are the heartbeat of Teal Nation, and we're always looking for ways to elevate their game day experience," Coastal Carolina athletic director Chance Miller said in a statement released by the school. "With the CCU Kickoff Meal Deal, we're excited to offer free concessions this fall as a way to say thank you for the energy, passion and support they bring to Brooks Stadium every game."

Coastal Carolina is entering its third year under coach Tim Beck. The Chanticleers are coming off a 6-7 2024 season that ended in the Myrtle Beach Bowl, hosted inside of Coastal's own Brooks Stadium.