The No. 15 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the Appalachian State Mountaineers are set to square off in a Sun Belt showdown at noon ET on Saturday at Brooks Stadium. The Chanticleers are 7-0 overall and 4-0 at home, while Appalachian State is 6-1 overall and 2-1 on the road. This is the seventh time that these two programs have gone head-to-head and the Mountaineers have won each of the previous six.

However, the Coastal Carolina program has turned a corner under Jamey Chadwell this season and are 5-1-1 against the spread this year while Appalachian State is 1-6 against the spread. The Chanticleers are favored by five-points in the latest Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 48. Before entering any Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,900 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 39-21 on top-rated picks through 11 weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $1,000 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State:

Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State spread: Coastal Carolina -5

Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State over-under: 48 points

Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State money line: Coastal Carolina -200, Appalachian State +170

Latest Odds: Mountaineers +5 Bet Now

What you need to know about Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina strolled past the South Alabama Jaguars with points to spare last week, taking the contest 23-6. It was another big night for Coastal Carolina's QB Grayson McCall, who passed for one TD and 209 yards on 24 attempts in addition to picking up 72 yards on the ground.

McCall is averaging 10.3 yards per pass attempt and completing 69.6 percent of his passes with 16 touchdowns and just one interception. He's also rushed for 271 yards and four touchdowns this season and is one of four Coastal Carolina ball carriers with at least 268 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns on the season.

What you need to know about Appalachian State

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Appalachian State beat the Georgia State Panthers 17-13 last Saturday. No one had a standout game offensively for Appalachian State, but the Mountaineers got scores from TE Henry Pearson and RB Camerun Peoples. Unfortunately, starting quarterback Zac Thomas was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury during the game and he is currently questionable for Saturday against Coastal Carolina.

Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Chanticleers come into the matchup boasting the 14th most passing touchdowns in the nation at 19. The Mountaineers have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the game with 261.4 rushing yards per game on average, good for 10th best in the nation.

How to make Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State picks

The model has simulated Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State? And which side of the spread is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.