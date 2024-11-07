The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-4, 1-3) are set to host the Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-4, 2-3) in a mid-week Sun Belt Conference matchup on Thursday. The Chanticleers are looking to snap a three-game losing streak and move within one game of bowl eligibility. Coastal Carolina lost to Troy 38-24 in its last game. App State is looking to win its third straight game after beating Old Dominion 28-20 on Nov. 2. Both teams are 3-5 against the spread this season. The Mountaineers lead the all-time series 4-3, but Costal Carolina has won the last two matchups.

Kickoff at Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C., is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. The Mountaineers are favored by 1 point in the latest Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 62.5 points. Before making any Coastal Carolina vs. App State picks, you need to see the Week 11 college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is an NFL, college football and DFS expert for SportsLine, who has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America. His background as a former college football All-American and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks. He has his finger on the pulse of the college football landscape and has been cashing in big on sports betting apps for the last two years.

Kaylor has destroyed the sportsbooks in college football the last two seasons, netting a whopping 71.5 units while posting a 196-118-4 record since Week 1 of the 2023 season. All of his picks have been featured on his SportsLine expert page or in his weekly bylined articles. Anyone who followed his picks is way up.

Now, Kaylor has dialed in on App State vs. Coastal Carolina on Thursday and just revealed his college football picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the college football odds and college football betting lines for Coastal Carolina vs. App State:

Coastal Carolina vs. App State spread: Appalachian State -1

Coastal Carolina vs. App State over/under: 62.5 points

Coastal Carolina vs. App State money line: Appalachian State -116, Coastal Carolina -105

Coastal Carolina vs. App State picks: See picks at SportsLine

Coastal Carolina vs. App State streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)



Why Appalachian State can cover

App State has one of the most prolific offenses in the Sun Belt. The Mountaineers average 436.5 total yards per game, including a conference-high 283.3 passing yards per game. They will be facing a Coastal Carolina defense that ranks in the bottom half of the conference in passing defense and points allowed per game.

Quarterback Joey Aguilar leads the way for App State. The senior signal caller is in his second season as the team's starter and leads the Sun Belt in passing yards (2,270) and ranks second in touchdown passes (18). He's also rushed for 159 yards and two scores. His top target has been wide receiver Kaedin Robinson, who has 48 catches for 764 yards and one touchdown. See which team to pick here.

Why Coastal Carolina can cover

Coastal Carolina has home field advantage and has dominated this series in recent seasons. The Chanticleers have won two straight and three of their last four matchups against App State. The Mountaineers enter this matchup with a 1-3 overall record in road games this season.

Coastal Carolina is also one of the conference's top offensive teams. The Chants are balanced on offense, averaging 213.6 passing yards and 172.4 rushing yards per game. They rank fifth in the Sun Belt, averaging 30.9 points per game. Running back Braydon Bennett has been particularly effective, averaging 6.5 yards per carry this season. See which team to pick here.

How to make Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina picks

Kaylor has analyzed Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State from every angle and he's leaning Over on the point total. He has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

So who wins Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina on Thursday, and what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the expert who profited $7,150 for $100 college football bettors since Week 1 of the 2023 season, and find out.