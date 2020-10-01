Who's Playing

Arkansas State @ Coastal Carolina

Current Records: Arkansas State 1-1; Coastal Carolina 2-0

What to Know

The Arkansas State Red Wolves and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Arkansas State is staying on the road on Saturday to face off against Coastal Carolina at noon ET Oct. 3 at Brooks Stadium. The Red Wolves won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 3.5-point advantage in the spread.

Arkansas State didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Kansas State Wildcats two weeks ago, but they still walked away with a 35-31 win. Arkansas State's WR Jonathan Adams Jr. was one of the most active players for the team, catching eight passes for three TDs and 98 yards. Arkansas State's victory came on a 17-yard TD pass from QB Layne Hatcher to Adams Jr. with only 0:42 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina made easy work of the Campbell Fighting Camels last Friday and carried off a 43-21 win. Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 273 yards on 16 attempts. McCall's 57-yard touchdown toss to TE Isaiah Likely in the fourth quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.

The Red Wolves are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped Arkansas State to 1-1 and the Chanticleers to 2-0. With a combined 937 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Brooks Stadium -- Conway, South Carolina

Brooks Stadium -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Red Wolves are a 3.5-point favorite against the Chanticleers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Arkansas State have won all of the games they've played against Coastal Carolina in the last six years.