Get ready for a Sun Belt battle as the Arkansas State Red Wolves and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will face off at noon ET on Saturday at Brooks Stadium. Coastal Carolina is 2-0, while Arkansas State is 1-1. The Red Wolves have won the first three meetings in the history of this series, but the Chanticleers have narrowed the gap, losing last season 28-27 despite being 14-point underdogs.

The Red Wolves are favored by three-points in the latest Coastal Carolina vs. Arkansas State odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 64.5.

Coastal Carolina vs. Arkansas State spread: Coastal Carolina +3

Coastal Carolina vs. Arkansas State over-under: 64.5 points

Coastal Carolina vs. Arkansas State money line: Coastal Carolina +140, Arkansas State -160

What you need to know about Coastal Carolina

The Chanticleers made easy work of the Campbell Fighting Camels last Friday and carried off a 43-21 win. Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall was slinging it as he passed for two touchdowns and 273 yards on 16 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was McCall's 57-yard TD bomb to TE Isaiah Likely in the fourth quarter.

Running back Torrance Marable is coming off a 1,000-yard season for the Chanticleers but has gotten off to a slow start with 127 yards on 32 attempts. However, he has scored twice and he rushed for 142 yards and a touchdown last season in the loss to Arkansas State, where he originally committed out of high school.

What you need to know about Arkansas State

Meanwhile, Arkansas State didn't have too much breathing room in its contest with the Kansas State Wildcats two weeks ago, but the Red Wolves still walked away with a 35-31 victory. Arkansas State's WR Jonathan Adams Jr. was one of the most active players for the squad, catching eight passes for three touchdowns and 98 yards. Arkansas State's win came on a 17-yard TD pass from QB Layne Hatcher to Adams Jr. with only 0:42 remaining in the fourth quarter.

