The Army Black Knights and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will both be looking to build on strong 2021 seasons when they square off on Saturday night. Army finished with a 9-4 record last year, capping off the season with a win over Missouri in the Armed Forces Bowl. Coastal Carolina went 11-2, with the two losses coming by a combined five points.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Chanticleers are favored by 2-points in the latest Coastal Carolina vs. Army odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 53.5. Before entering any Army vs. Coastal Carolina picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters Week 1 of the 2022 college football season on a 45-32 run on all top-rated college football side picks that dates back to 2021. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Coastal Carolina vs. Army. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Coastal Carolina vs. Army:

Coastal Carolina vs. Army spread: Coastal Carolina -2

Coastal Carolina vs. Army over/under: 53.5 points

Why Coastal Carolina can cover

Coastal Carolina was less than a touchdown away from finishing the 2021 season with zero losses, as its two setbacks came by a combined five points. The Chanticleers lost a chunk of players from that roster, but veteran quarterback Grayson McCall is back to lead the offense. They averaged nearly 500 total yards per game last season, ranking fifth in the country in that category.

Their offense came up clutch in big moments, finishing the year with the best third-down conversion rate in college football. Coastal Carolina also held the ball for more than 30 minutes per game, so it will be fine playing at Army's pace. The Chanticleers are 13-1 in their last 14 home games, and they are going to be playing in front of a sellout crowd on Saturday.

Why Army can cover

Opposing defenses know what Army is going to do, but that does not seem to make the Black Knights any easier to slow down. They led the country in rushing touchdowns during a successful 2021 campaign that saw them finish with a 9-4 record. Coastal Carolina is replacing most of its key production at linebacker this year, which does not bode well against this rushing attack.

Army has a defense that is full of veterans, led by star linebacker Andre Carter, who was second-team selection in the 2022 Preseason AP All-America picks. He is facing a Coastal Carolina offense that is expected to take a step back after losing most of its skill players from last year's roster. The Chanticleers only covered the spread once in their final seven games last season, pointing to value on Army in this game.

How to make Coastal Carolina vs. Army picks

The model has simulated Coastal Carolina vs. Army 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Army vs. Coastal Carolina? And which side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Coastal Carolina vs. Army spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.