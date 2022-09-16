The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will try to remain unbeaten when they host the Buffalo Bulls on Saturday afternoon. Coastal Carolina got past Army and Gardner-Webb in its first two games this season, using a late touchdown to stay undefeated last week. Buffalo has lost games to Maryland and Holy Cross, so it is seeking its first win of the year.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Chanticleers are favored by 14 points in the latest Coastal Carolina vs. Buffalo odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 59.

Coastal Carolina vs. Buffalo spread: Coastal Carolina -14

Coastal Carolina vs. Buffalo over/under: 59 points

Why Buffalo can cover

Coastal Carolina has looked nothing like its dominant self from last year, which left the Chanticleers exposed against Gardner-Webb last week. They were whopping 32.5-point favorites going into that game, but they needed a late touchdown to escape with a win. Their defense has looked shaky at times in both of their games this season, allowing 55 total points to Army and Gardner-Webb.

Buffalo has already been a large underdog once this season, covering the 24-point spread in a 31-10 loss at Maryland in Week 1. Sophomore quarterback Cole Snyder has not thrown an interception so far in 2022, which can be a huge key to covering the spread as a big underdog. Coastal Carolina has only covered the spread once in its last six games, and the Chanticleers could be overvalued again this week.

Why Coastal Carolina can cover

Coastal Carolina's performance against Gardner-Webb might have been disappointing, but the Chanticleers were in a letdown spot. They were coming off an important win over Army and had a bigger non-conference game on deck, while Gardner-Webb was motivated for a game against a high-profile opponent. Coastal Carolina will be more motivated this week, especially after narrowly escaping with that win.

Junior quarterback Grayson McCall has thrown for 482 yards and six touchdowns through two games, leading an offense that is too explosive for Buffalo to keep up with. The Bulls are already looking like they are in for a rough campaign after losing to Holy Cross as home favorites last week. Coastal Carolina has won 15 of its last 16 home games and should cruise against a bad Buffalo team on Saturday.

