Who's Playing

No. 13 BYU @ No. 18 Coastal Carolina

Current Records: BYU 9-0; Coastal Carolina 9-0

What to Know

The BYU Cougars have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will square off against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Brooks Stadium. Both teams have allowed few points on average (the Cougars 13.89, Coastal Carolina 16.78), so any points scored will be well earned.

You can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely BYU's strategy against the North Alabama Lions two weeks ago. BYU took their contest at home with ease, bagging a 66-14 victory over North Alabama. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 42-7. BYU's success was spearheaded by the efforts of QB Zach Wilson, who passed for four TDs and 212 yards on 16 attempts in addition to picking up 33 yards on the ground, and LB Tyler Allgeier, who rushed for two TDs and 141 yards on 13 carries.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 254 more yards than your opponent like the Chanticleers did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They were totally in charge, breezing past the Texas State Bobcats 49-14 on the road. With Coastal Carolina ahead 35-7 at the half, the game was all but over already. RB CJ Marable continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, rushing for three TDs and 157 yards on 16 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Marable has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season. Marable's sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

The Cougars are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (5-1-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 9-0. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: BYU ranks first in the nation when it comes to overall offensive touchdowns, with 56 on the season. The Chanticleers are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the game boasting the eighth most overall offensive touchdowns in the nation at 46.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Brooks Stadium -- Conway, South Carolina

Brooks Stadium -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cougars are a big 10-point favorite against the Chanticleers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.