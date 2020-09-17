The Campbell Fighting Camels and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers face off in an inter-division matchup on Friday night, and the teams come in on opposite ends of the emotional spectrum. The Chanticleers of the FBS Sun Belt Conference dominated the Kansas Jayhawks in a 38-23 victory, beating KU in Lawrence for the second straight year. The Camels of the FCS Big South Conference coughed up a 20-6 third-quarter lead and fell 27-26 to Georgia Southern after failing on a 2-point conversion in the final seconds. Grayson McCall took over at quarterback for CCU, and the defense forced the issue against the Jayhawks, while Campbell is led by dual-threat signal-caller Hajj-Malik Williams.

Coastal Carolina vs. Campbell spread: Chanticleers -26.5

Coastal Carolina vs. Campbell over-under: 57

CAM: QB Hajj-Malik Williams threw for more than 200 yards six times last year, and he topped 80 yards rushing in four of those.

CCU: RB CJ Marable rushed for at least 95 yards in seven of the eight games where he got 15 carries or more last season.

Why Coastal Carolina can cover

Coastal Carolina is 9-4 against the spread in non-conference games since moving up to FBS before the 2017 season, and McCall gave the offense a spark against KU in his first start. The redshirt freshman completed 11 of his 18 passes, three of them for touchdowns, and threw for 133 yards and ran for 73 and two more scores. Marable is likely to remain the focus on offense, and he ran for 75 yards last week after posting 1,085 in 2019.

The Chanticleers defense played lights-out against the Jayhawks, posting three sacks and forcing three turnovers. Linebacker Teddy Gallagher, who led the team in tackles in 2019 with 87, and defensive end Tarron Jackson, who was named All-Sun Belt after posting 10 sacks, are back to lead the unit. They combined for 1.5 of the team's 10 tackles for loss in the opener. Linebacker Jeffrey Gunter had two sacks and one of the team's two interceptions.

Why Campbell can cover

The Fighting Camels built some confidence early in their opener before Georgia Southern's relentless running game wore the defense down. Williams helped the Camels control the clock against a team built to do just that, and the sophomore totaled 310 yards and accounted for three scores. The Big South Offensive Freshman of the Year threw for 237 yards and two touchdowns and did not turn the ball over.

Campbell started 6-1 last season behind Williams before losing its last four, but two of the losses were by a combined four points. The Camels have a veteran defense led by Darion Slade and Jonathan Jones in the secondary and Chris Cromartie and Brevin Allen up front. Those four combined for 26 tackles, two for losses, and two hurries as Campbell outgained Georgia Southern 369-346.

