Coastal Carolina vs. E. Michigan live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online
How to watch Coastal Carolina vs. Eastern Michigan football game
Who's Playing
Coastal Carolina (home) vs. E. Michigan (away)
Last Season Records: Coastal Carolina 5-7-0; E. Michigan 7-6-0;
What to Know
Coastal Carolina is at home on Saturday, but the 6-point spread against them suggests it might not end up being the home opener they desire. They and E. Michigan will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET Aug. 31 at Brooks Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. Coastal Carolina struggled last season, ending up 5-7. While E. Michigan was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 7-6.
A couple last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Coastal Carolina threw only seven interceptions last year, the 22nd best among all teams in the nation. But E. Michigan was even better: they threw only four interceptions last season, the third best among all teams in the nation. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.
The Coastal Carolina sideline is surely aware that they're the underdogs in this one. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big win.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Brooks Stadium, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.45
Odds
The Eagles are a solid 6 point favorite against the Chanticleers.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 5.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 54
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
