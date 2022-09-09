Who's Playing

Gardner-Webb @ Coastal Carolina

Current Records: Gardner-Webb 1-0; Coastal Carolina 1-0

Last Season Records: Coastal Carolina 11-2; Gardner-Webb 4-7

What to Know

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will stay at home another week and welcome the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at 6 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Brooks Stadium. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

It was all tied up 14-14 at the half for Coastal Carolina and the Army West Point Black Knights last week, but the Chanticleers stepped up in the second half for a 38-28 victory. RB Reese White had a stellar game for Coastal Carolina as he rushed for one TD and 133 yards on 21 carries in addition to snatching two receiving TDs.

Meanwhile, Gardner-Webb was completely in charge last Thursday, breezing past the Limestone College Saints 56-21 at home. With Gardner-Webb ahead 42-7 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Coastal Carolina beat the Runnin' Bulldogs 17-7 when the teams previously met six seasons ago. Will the Chanticleers repeat their success, or does Gardner-Webb have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Brooks Stadium -- Conway, South Carolina

Brooks Stadium -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Coastal Carolina have won both of the games they've played against Gardner-Webb in the last eight years.