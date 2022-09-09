Who's Playing
Gardner-Webb @ Coastal Carolina
Current Records: Gardner-Webb 1-0; Coastal Carolina 1-0
Last Season Records: Coastal Carolina 11-2; Gardner-Webb 4-7
What to Know
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will stay at home another week and welcome the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at 6 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Brooks Stadium. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
It was all tied up 14-14 at the half for Coastal Carolina and the Army West Point Black Knights last week, but the Chanticleers stepped up in the second half for a 38-28 victory. RB Reese White had a stellar game for Coastal Carolina as he rushed for one TD and 133 yards on 21 carries in addition to snatching two receiving TDs.
Meanwhile, Gardner-Webb was completely in charge last Thursday, breezing past the Limestone College Saints 56-21 at home. With Gardner-Webb ahead 42-7 at the half, the game was all but over already.
Coastal Carolina beat the Runnin' Bulldogs 17-7 when the teams previously met six seasons ago. Will the Chanticleers repeat their success, or does Gardner-Webb have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Brooks Stadium -- Conway, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Coastal Carolina have won both of the games they've played against Gardner-Webb in the last eight years.
- Oct 15, 2016 - Coastal Carolina 17 vs. Gardner-Webb 7
- Nov 07, 2015 - Coastal Carolina 46 vs. Gardner-Webb 0