The Georgia State Panthers and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are set to square off in a Sun Belt showdown at noon ET on Saturday at Center Parc Stadium. The Panthers are 2-2 overall and 1-1 at home, while Coastal Carolina is 5-0 overall and 2-0 on the road. The two programs became Sun Belt rivals in 2017 and Georgia State has taken two of the first three head-to-head meetings.

That includes a win last season as 3.5-point underdogs, but this is a different Chanticleers squad as they're currently ranked 20th in the AP Top 25. The Chanticleers are favored by three-points in the latest Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 59.5.

Here are several college football odds for Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State:

Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State spread: Coastal Carolina -3

Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State over-under: 59.5 points

Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State money line: Georgia State +120, Coastal Carolina -140

What you need to know about Georgia State

It was a close one, but last Saturday Georgia State sidestepped the Troy Trojans for a 36-34 win. Georgia State's TE Roger Carter looked sharp as he snatched two receiving TDs. Carter has become a solid second option in the Georgia State passing attack behind Sam Pinckney, who has 22 catches for 354 yards and five touchdowns already this season.

That dynamic duo plus running back Destin Coates and quarterback Cornelius Brown give the Panthers a talented group at the skill positions. That's a big reason why Georgia State is averaging 466.5 yards and 42.0 points per game this season. Unfortunately, the defense is allowing 465.3 yards per game.

What you need to know about Coastal Carolina

Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina picked up a 28-14 victory over the Georgia Southern Eagles last Saturday. Coastal Carolina QB Fred Payton was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 252 yards on 28 attempts, in addition to picking up 38 yards on the ground. Near the top of the highlight reel was Payton's 72-yard TD pass to WR Sam Denmark in the first quarter. Payton was filling in for starting quarterback Grayson McCall and McCall is questionable again for Saturday against Georgia State.

Coastal Carolina is 5-0 against the spread in its last five games on the road. In addition, the Chanticleers are averaging 38.2 points per game, which ranks 17th in the country.

How to make Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State picks

