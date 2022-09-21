The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers look to extend their undefeated start on Thursday when they face the hungry Georgia State Panthers in the Sun Belt opener for both teams. The Chanticleers (3-0) have used their efficient offense to catapult an undefeated start against non-conference opponents and are coming off a 38-26 win against Buffalo. Georgia State (0-3) played competitive contests against Power Five foes South Carolina and North Carolina before faltering late, but the Panthers could be reeling from their 42-41 to Charlotte last Saturday in which they allowed a late touchdown drive to remain winless.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Chanticleers are two-point favorites and the over/under for total points scored is 62 in the latest Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State point spread: Coastal Carolina -2

Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State over/under: 62 points

Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State money line: Coastal Carolina -130, Georgia State +110

CCU: The Chanticleers are 18-8 against the spread in their past 26 road games

GSU: The Panthers are 6-1 ATS in their past seven conference games

Why Coastal Carolina can cover

Although the Chanticleers had to break in many inexperienced players on both sides of the ball, they returned one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the country in Grayson McCall. The redshirt junior has been with the program four years and is a three-year starter. He has remained efficient in operating Coastal Carolina's balanced and effective offense. The Chanticleers are averaging 35.6 points per game and their prowess on offense has covered some other deficiencies. For instance, they turned the ball over four times last week against Buffalo to allow the Bulls to remain in the game but used a 21-7 edge in the fourth quarter to put it away.

The defense has shown that it can give up some yards and points but also has big-play capabilities. The Chanticleers also forced four turnovers from Buffalo and now have forced 10 through their first three games. Senior cornerback Lance Boykin has two interceptions and 10 solo tackles, while 12 total players have notched double figures in tackles through three games.

Why Georgia State can cover

Although Georgia State has been frustrated by its inability to close out games, it has seen many positives to build from. The Panthers saw their powerful and varied rushing attack roll for more than 200 yards against both South Carolina and North Carolina, and they finished with 602 yards of total offense against Charlotte.

The Panthers boast four players who have rushed for at least 151 yards each and are led by an underrated dual-threat quarterback in senior Darren Grainger. He has thrown for 640 yards and eight touchdowns against two interceptions. He is also their second-leading rusher with 182 yards and one score. Jamari Thrash is a big-play receiver who has 336 yards on 19 receptions for an average of 17.7 yards per catch.

