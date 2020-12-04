Who's Playing

Liberty @ No. 18 Coastal Carolina

Current Records: Liberty 9-1; Coastal Carolina 9-0

What to Know

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will take on the Liberty Flames at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Brooks Stadium. The Chanticleers strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 38.67 points per game.

Coastal Carolina was the big favorite in their most recent matchup, and for good reason. They claimed a resounding 49-14 victory over the Texas State Bobcats on the road. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 35-7. RB CJ Marable had a stellar game for Coastal Carolina as he rushed for three TDs and 157 yards on 16 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Marable has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season. Marable's sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, Liberty kept a clean sheet against the Massachusetts Minutemen last week and took the contest 45 to nothing. That looming 45-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Liberty yet this season. Their QB Malik Willis was on fire, passing for three TDs and 223 yards on 24 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 63 yards. Willis hadn't helped his team much against the NC State Wolfpack two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

This next game looks promising for Coastal Carolina, who are favored by a full 11 points. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Their wins bumped the Chanticleers to 9-0 and the Flames to 9-1. Since neither squad is a stranger to landslide victories this season, you'd better bet it will be hard-fought showdown.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Brooks Stadium -- Conway, South Carolina

Brooks Stadium -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chanticleers are a big 11-point favorite against the Flames, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

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Series History

Coastal Carolina and Liberty both have one win in their last two games.

Nov 17, 2016 - Coastal Carolina 42 vs. Liberty 7

Nov 19, 2015 - Liberty 24 vs. Coastal Carolina 21