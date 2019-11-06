Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
How to watch Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana football game
Who's Playing
Coastal Carolina (home) vs. Louisiana (away)
Current Records: Coastal Carolina 4-4; Louisiana 6-2
What to Know
A Sun Belt battle is on tap between Louisiana and Coastal Carolina at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Brooks Stadium. With a combined 951 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced contest.
Louisiana ran circles around Texas State on Saturday, and the extra yardage (479 yards vs. 264 yards) paid off. The Ragin' Cajuns put the hurt on Texas State with a sharp 31-3 victory. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Louisiana had established a 31-3 advantage.
Meanwhile, it was a tight matchup that could have gone either way, but Coastal Carolina made off with a 36-35 win over Troy. Among those leading the charge for Coastal Carolina was RB Jacqez Hairston, who rushed for 72 yards and two TDs on seven carries. Coastal Carolina's win came on a three-yard rush from RB CJ Marable with only 0:57 remaining in the fourth quarter followed up by a gutsy two-point conversion.
Their wins bumped the Ragin' Cajuns to 6-2 and the Chanticleers to 4-4. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Ragin' Cajuns enter the contest with only six passing touchdowns allowed, good for sixth best in the nation. As for the Chanticleers, they rank fifth in the league when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 145.6 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Brooks Stadium -- Conway, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Coastal Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 22, 2018 - Coastal Carolina 30 vs. Louisiana 28
