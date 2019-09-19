Coastal Carolina vs. Norfolk State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Coastal Carolina vs. Norfolk State football game
Who's Playing
Coastal Carolina (home) vs. Norfolk State (away)
Current Records: Coastal Carolina 1-1-0; Norfolk State 1-1-0
What to Know
Coastal Carolina will square off against Norfolk State at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Brooks Stadium. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Coastal Carolina has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
The Chanticleers and Kansas couldn't quite live up to the 54-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. Coastal Carolina got past Kansas with less than a touchdown to spare, ending up at 12-7. RB CJ Marable looked sharp as he rushed for 148 yards and 1 touchdown on 24 carries.
There's no place like home for Norfolk State, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road. Everything went their way against Va. State last week as they made off with a 44-21 win. That result was just more of the same for Norfolk State, who also won the last time these teams played (Sept. 1 of last year).
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Chanticleers and the Spartans clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Brooks Stadium, Conway, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN3.com
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.57
Odds
The Chanticleers are a big 27 point favorite against the Spartans.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 27 point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
Weather
The current forecast: partly sunny, with a temperature of 82 degrees.
