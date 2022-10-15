Who's Playing

Old Dominion @ Coastal Carolina

Current Records: Old Dominion 2-3; Coastal Carolina 6-0

What to Know

The Old Dominion Monarchs should come into this matchup well-rested after a week off from action. Old Dominion and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at noon ET Saturday at Brooks Stadium. Coastal Carolina will be strutting in after a win while the Monarchs will be stumbling in from a loss.

Old Dominion came up short against the Liberty Flames two weeks ago, falling 38-24. RB Blake Watson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he snatched one receiving TD.

Their defensive unit accumulated four sacks for a loss of 28 yards. Leading the way was DT Alonzo Ford Jr. and his two sacks. Ford Jr. now has three sacks this year.

Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina was hampered by 120 penalty yards against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks last week, but luckily for them that wasn't the tale of the game. Coastal Carolina took their matchup against Louisiana-Monroe 28-21. The Coastal Carolina offense checked out after the first half but had enough points banked to take the game anyway. It was another big night for the Chanticleers' RB CJ Beasley, who rushed for two TDs and 115 yards on 15 carries.

The Monarchs are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Old Dominion is now 2-3 while Coastal Carolina sits at 6-0. A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Old Dominion comes into the contest boasting the 13th fewest thrown interceptions in the nation at two. The Chanticleers are completely their equal: they also come into the game with two thrown interceptions. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Brooks Stadium -- Conway, South Carolina

Brooks Stadium -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $55.00

Odds

The Chanticleers are a big 11-point favorite against the Monarchs, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.