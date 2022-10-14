The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will be looking to remain unbeaten when they face the Old Dominion Monarchs on Saturday afternoon. Coastal Carolina has gone 6-0 to start the season, although four of its wins have come by 10 points or less. Old Dominion has lost three of its last four games, including a 38-24 setback against Liberty its last time out.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Chanticleers are favored by 11.5 points in the latest Coastal Carolina vs. Old Dominion odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 57. Before entering any Old Dominion vs. Coastal Carolina picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Coastal Carolina vs. Old Dominion. Here are several college football odds for Old Dominion vs. CCU:

Coastal Carolina vs. Old Dominion spread: Coastal Carolina -11.5

Coastal Carolina vs. Old Dominion over/under: 57 points

Why Coastal Carolina can cover

Coastal Carolina might not be getting as much attention as it has over the last few seasons, but the Chanticleers are still undefeated through their first six games of the year. They have notched wins over several quality opponents, including Army and Georgia State. Their high-powered offense is led by junior quarterback Grayson McCall, who has thrown for 1,582 yards, 15 touchdowns and just one interception.

He has thrown for at least 240 yards in five straight games, throwing three touchdowns in three of those games. Sophomore running back CJ Beasley and senior running back Reese White are both off to great starts as well, averaging more than six yards per carry. Coastal Carolina is on a nine-game winning streak dating back to last season, while Old Dominion is 2-12 in its last 14 road games.

Why Old Dominion can cover

Coastal Carolina is not receiving as much attention as last year for a reason. The Chanticleers are not nearly as good as they have been in recent years, which is why four of their six wins have come by 10 points or fewer. They have failed to cover the spread in consecutive games against Georgia Southern and Louisiana Monroe.

Old Dominion is coming off its bye week, giving the coaching staff extra time to prepare for Coastal Carolina's scheme. The Monarchs have scored at least 20 points in four of their five games this season, which is going to make it difficult for the Chanticleers to cover a big spread on Saturday. Coastal Carolina has only covered twice in its last 10 games, so the Chanticleers are a team to avoid right now.

The model has simulated Coastal Carolina vs. Old Dominion 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under.

