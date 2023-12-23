The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-5) and San Jose State Spartans (7-5) link up in the 2023 Hawaii Bowl on Saturday. It is the first appearance in this bowl for both programs. Coastal Carolina owns a 1-2 record in its bowl history. Meanwhile, San Jose State has gone 7-5 in 12 bowl games. Both teams have taken some hits in the transfer portal with Coastal Carolina down to third-string quarterback, Ethan Vasko. Left tackle Fernando Carmona and tight end Dominick Mazotti are among the transfers for SJSU.

Kickoff from Clarence T.C. Ching Complex in Hawaii is set for 10:30 p.m. ET. The Spartans are 10-point favorites in the latest Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 48.

Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State spread: Spartans -10

Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State over/under: 48.5 points

Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State money line: Spartans -377, Chanticleers +296

CCU: 8-4 ATS this season

SJSU: 8-3 ATS this season

Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why San Jose State can cover

San Jose State's run game has been very dominant throughout the year. The Spartans were ranked 27th in the nation in rushing yards per game (186.2) with 30 total touchdowns. This impactful ground attack features two players with at least 800 rush yards. Senior running back Kairee Robinson has great vision with light feet to explode through the hole.

Robinson is third in the Mountain West in rushing yards (1,124) and first in rushing touchdowns (18). He's gone over 100 rushing yards in six games this season. In his last outing, Robinson totaled 168 rush yards and two scores. Junior running back Quali Conley is another contributor in the backfield. Conley gashes defenses due to his quickness and power. The California native logged 127 carries for 809 yards and eight touchdowns. Additionally, he has 25 receptions for 264 receiving yards. On Nov. 18 against San Diego State, Conley registered 13 carries for 155 yards and one score.

Why Coastal Carolina can cover

Coastal Carolina had a productive offense throughout the season. The Chanticleers were sixth in the Sun Belt in both total yards (422.9) and passing offense (266.8). Senior receiver Sam Pinckney is a big part of the aerial attack. Pinckney (6'4) utilizes his frame to pull down contested catches. The South Carolina native led the team in receptions (64), receiving yards (904) and receiving touchdowns (7). He's gone over 60 receiving yards in nine outings in 2023. On Nov. 18 against Army, Pinckney reeled in six catches for 78 yards and one touchdown.

Vasko will get his shot under center with quarterback Grayson McCall and Jarrett Guest transferring. Vasko gets the ball out of his hands quickly but has the quickness to rack up yards as a runner. The Virginia native has 580 passing yards, 318 rushing yards and six total scores. On Nov. 25 against James Madison, Vasko went 21 of 29 for 254 yards and a passing touchdown. Additionally, he logged 45 rushing yards and one score.

