Who's Playing

South Alabama @ No. 15 Coastal Carolina

Current Records: South Alabama 3-3; Coastal Carolina 6-0

What to Know

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the South Alabama Jaguars are set to square off in a Sun Belt matchup at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 7 at Brooks Stadium. Coastal Carolina struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 40.33 points per game.

The Chanticleers kept a clean sheet against the Georgia State Panthers last week and took the game 51 to nothing. That looming 51-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Coastal Carolina yet this season. It was another big night for their QB Grayson McCall, who passed for four TDs and 254 yards on 24 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.

Meanwhile, South Alabama was first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their matchup against the Georgia Southern Eagles last Thursday. South Alabama fell to Georgia Southern 24-17. No one had a standout game offensively for the Jaguars, but they got scores from WR Jalen Tolbert and TE Brandon Crum.

The Chanticleers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 17.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Coastal Carolina's win lifted them to 6-0 while South Alabama's loss dropped them down to 3-3. We'll find out if Coastal Carolina can add another positive mark to their record or if South Alabama can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Coastal Carolina's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Brooks Stadium -- Conway, South Carolina

Brooks Stadium -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chanticleers are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Chanticleers as a 17-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

South Alabama won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.