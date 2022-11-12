Who's Playing

Southern Miss @ Coastal Carolina

Current Records: Southern Miss 5-4; Coastal Carolina 8-1

What to Know

Get ready for a Sun Belt battle as the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Brooks Stadium. Coastal Carolina will be strutting in after a victory while Southern Miss will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Chanticleers beat the Appalachian State Mountaineers 35-28 last week. Coastal Carolina can attribute much of their success to WR Jared Brown, who punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to catching five passes for 79 yards.

Meanwhile, the afternoon started off rough for Southern Miss last week, and it ended that way, too. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 42-14 walloping at the Georgia State Panthers' hands. Southern Miss was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 28 to nothing. Southern Miss' defeat came about despite a quality game from RB Frank Gore, Jr., who punched in one rushing touchdown.

The Chanticleers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Coastal Carolina is now 8-1 while the Golden Eagles sit at 5-4. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Coastal Carolina enters the game with only two thrown interceptions, which is the best in the nation. But Southern Miss enters the matchup having picked the ball off 12 times, good for 11th in the nation. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Brooks Stadium -- Conway, South Carolina

Brooks Stadium -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.00

Odds

The Chanticleers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Chanticleers as an 11.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.