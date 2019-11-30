Coastal Carolina vs. Texas State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
How to watch Coastal Carolina vs. Texas State football game
Who's Playing
Coastal Carolina (home) vs. Texas State (away)
Current Records: Coastal Carolina 4-7; Texas State 3-8
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are heading back home. Coastal Carolina and the Texas State Bobcats will face off in a Sun Belt battle at noon ET on Saturday at Brooks Stadium. Coastal Carolina staggers in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.
The Chanticleers were close but no cigar last week as they fell 45-42 to the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks. A silver lining for Coastal Carolina was the play of RB CJ Marable, who rushed for 172 yards and two TDs on 18 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the matchup was Marable's 75-yard touchdown rush in the fourth quarter.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Texas State, and boy were they were right. They have to be aching after a bruising 35-13 defeat to the Appalachian State Mountaineers. No one had a big game offensively for Texas State, but they got one touchdown from WR Javen Banks. Near the top of the highlight reel was Tyler Vitt's 53-yard TD bomb to Banks in the second quarter.
The Chanticleers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Brooks Stadium -- Conway, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.95
Odds
The Chanticleers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Bobcats.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Chanticleers as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 54
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Texas State won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Oct 28, 2017 - Texas State 27 vs. Coastal Carolina 7
