Coastal Carolina vs. Troy: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Coastal Carolina vs. Troy football game
Who's Playing
Coastal Carolina (home) vs. Troy (away)
Current Records: Coastal Carolina 3-4; Troy 3-4
What to Know
Coastal Carolina lost both of their matches to Troy last season, on scores of 42-17 and 45-21, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Coastal Carolina's bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Troy at 3 p.m. ET at Brooks Stadium on Saturday. The Chanticleers stagger in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.
The Chanticleers fought the good fight in their overtime contest two weeks ago but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. It was close but no cigar for Coastal Carolina as they fell 30-27 to Ga. Southern. No one had a big game offensively for the Chanticleers, but they got scores from RB CJ Marable and TE Isaiah Likely.
Meanwhile, the game between Troy and Georgia State last week was not a total blowout, but with Troy falling 52-33, it was darn close. Troy's loss came about despite a quality game from RB DK Billingsley, who rushed for 81 yards and three TDs on nine carries.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Coastal Carolina comes into the matchup boasting the fifth fewest passing yards allowed per game in the league at 145.6. But the Trojans rank 13th in the league when it comes to passing yards per game, with 309.7 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Brooks Stadium -- Conway, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN3.com
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.15
Odds
The Trojans are a slight 1-point favorite against the Chanticleers.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em.
Over/Under: 60
Series History
Troy have won both of the games they've played against Coastal Carolina in the last five years.
- Sep 29, 2018 - Troy 45 vs. Coastal Carolina 21
- Nov 11, 2017 - Troy 42 vs. Coastal Carolina 17
