The No. 13 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers look to finish the regular season undefeated as they travel to take on the Troy Trojans at 3 p.m. ET in Sun Belt action on Saturday. Highlighted by a win over then-No. 13 BYU last week, Coastal Carolina is 9-0 with an incredible 8-1 mark against the spread on the season. Troy is 5-5 on the season with a 4-5 against the spread record when facing FBS competition.

William Hill Sportsbook lists the Chanticleers as 13.5-point favorites, up from opening at -8.5. The over-under for total points expected is set at 51.5. Before making any Troy vs. Coastal Carolina picks, be sure to see the college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Coastal Carolina vs. Troy spread: CCU -13.5

Coastal Carolina vs. Troy over-under: 51.5 points

Coastal Carolina vs. Troy money line: CCU -550; Troy +400

What you need to know about Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina is coming off a wild Week 14. The Chanticleers were scheduled to play Liberty, but the Flames had to back out of that matchup due to COVID-19 concerns. On short notice, Coastal Carolina was able to put together a matchup against a highly-touted BYU squad. The Cougars were double-digit favorites, but CCU got 123 yards and two touchdowns from running back CJ Marable on the way to a 22-17 win.

Marable has 724 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground this season. Quarterback Grayson McCall has completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 1,832 yards, 20 touchdowns and just one interception. Coastal Carolina, which has already clinched the Sun Belt East, also gives up just 16.8 points per game and holding a high-powered BYU offense to just 17 points was perhaps its best performance of the year.

What you need to know about Troy

The Trojans won four of their first six games, but have struggled recently. They've lost three of their last four with setbacks against Georgia Southern, Appalachian State and MTSU during that span. Troy, however, did get back in the win column in its last game against South Alabama as it blanked the Jaguars 29-0.

Gunnar Watson has seen most of the snaps at quarterback and he's completed 70.5 percent of his passes for 15 touchdowns and six interceptions. Kimani Vidal and B.J. Smith have split carries at running back and each has three rushing touchdowns. Kaylon Geiger (55-649-3) has put up solid receiving numbers. Troy ranks fifth in the Sun Belt in both total and scoring defense.

How to make Coastal Carolina vs. Troy picks

