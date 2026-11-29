Cody Sigler was 8, he thinks, when Chris Davis caught a missed field goal at the back of the end zone at Jordan-Hare Stadium and ran 109 yards into Iron Bowl history.

He was at his uncle's house in New Hope, a small town in north Alabama, watching the CBS broadcast of an instant classic between No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Auburn. His whole family was pulling for Alabama. He was such a diehard Tide fan, his family dog was named 'Bama.

"I was crying in my room. I was pretty hurt about that," Sigler told CBS Sports late Saturday night.

Thirteen years later, Sigler -- now a proud Auburn Tiger -- delivered the heartbreak to Alabama.

Before his game-changing strip sack Saturday in Auburn's 30-23 upset of No. 6 Alabama, Sigler injured his ankle on a field goal. He limped into the injury tent on Auburn's sideline and told trainers to wrap it in tape to stabilize it as much as possible so he could re-enter the game.

"I'm going out there," he told defensive line coach Vontrell King-Williams. "If I ain't gonna go, I'm gonna die out there."

The 308-pound, fifth-year defensive tackle returned, and his strip sack of Alabama's Keelon Russell on third-and-9 led to an Auburn recovery at Alabama's 14-yard line in the fourth quarter.

"That's the moment me and my family will never forget," he said.

A few snaps later, Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown rolled right, pivoted and threw back across the field to tight end Arlis Boardingham for a 4-yard touchdown with 9:26 remaining.

For the Iron Bowl's initiated, it harkened back to another legendary play. Sixteen years ago in Bryant-Denny Stadium, during a 24-point comeback, Cam Newton put Auburn ahead for good with a delayed throwback to tight end Philip Lutzenkirchen.

Auburn hadn't won in Tuscaloosa since that afternoon in 2010.

Auburn coach Alex Golesh said he had never run the play Auburn fans affectionately labeled "The Lutzie," but they practiced it this week.

"We never knew we were going to need it, but we knew that when it was called, it was going to be successful," Boardingham said, according to the Montgomery Advertiser.

Lutzenkirchen, a beloved figure at Auburn, died in a car crash in 2014.

"That's obviously a special young man to this program and his dad got a chance to talk to our team this summer," Golesh said. "Hopefully, they're smiling tonight and I know he's smiling tonight as well."

It's been a magical first year for Golesh, who upset No. 1 Georgia on the road in October and made Auburn the first team since Tennessee in 1969 to beat both the Bulldogs and Tide on the road in the same season. The Tigers enter the postseason 8-4, their best record since 2019, and are assured a winning record for the first time since 2020. A top-25 ranking is likely coming this week, too.

It's difficult to pin a trend on one game, but the Iron Bowl has always moved in cycles. Tommy Tuberville dominated the state in the early 2000s, and then Nick Saban arrived and flipped the story while building the sport's last true dynasty. One year into the Golesh era, the question is whether a new era in the Iron Bowl has started.

But in the moment, it was more about ending Auburn's drought. Sigler grew so emotional in the waning moments of the win that ABC's cameras tracked him as he cried and embraced coaches on the sideline. He never thought a night like this could happen. Five years ago, he was a walk-on at Division II West Alabama, where he got noticed only because he asked defensive line coach Larry Scott III on Twitter to review his high school film.

He became a first-team All-Gulf South Conference player, and then spent moved up the ranks in 2025 at Arkansas State. He entered the transfer portal earlier this year, hoping to land at a big school. His dream team, Alabama, reached out. Sigler said the money the Tide offered was small and the role was smaller.

"We ain't got enough," Alabama told him, Sigler recalled to CBS Sports.

"And I was just kind of like, all right, yeah, I ain't coming there to be third string when I know I can be the best player in there," he told CBS Sports.

They say the Iron Bowl is not an annual game, but a daily competition of recruiting, trash talk and mind games in the state of Alabama. The games are often violent, seemingly sped up when compared to other games on the schedule. "Alabama's dirty," Sigler said. "You know, when they know they can't win it. They had a tight end who was talking trash, and he tried to scoop me, and he tried to grab my neck."

Families in the state are split, and loyalties are tested. In 2010, Alabama superfan Harvey Updyke poisoned and killed Auburn's famous oak trees at Toomer's Corner, because he was upset with the Tigers' "CamBack" victory in Tuscaloosa. He admitted to the crime on "The Paul Finebaum Show." He served time in jail.

Yes, the Iron Bowl means everything to those in the state, and even more to the few who grew up in Alabama and play in it.

"My cousin texted me: 'Hope you do good today, but Roll Tide,'" Sigler told reporters. "And now I get to text him back, like, I ain't gonna say it, but you know what I'm gonna tell him."

Golesh said he sees a lot of himself in Sigler, a player many passed on and even more doubted out of high school. Golesh was born in Moscow and arrived in Brooklyn at age seven, unable to speak English. Now he's a head coach in the SEC, leading one of the fastest offenses in the country and already responsible for two of the school's biggest wins in the last decade.

"You know, (Sigler) probably wasn't supposed to be here, but he put his head down, went to work, didn't listen to nobody. Believed in himself," Golesh said. "That's an Auburn man right there now."

Golesh is only the fifth head coach in Auburn history to win his Iron Bowl debut. Even the legendary Pat Dye, the program's beacon, didn't do that.

The new head coach has left no doubt about his appreciation for the rivalry's gravity. Upon arriving last December, he quickly immersed himself in Auburn's culture, wholeheartedly adopting the school's creed centered on faith, honesty, and a relentless, blue-collar work ethic. Twice now, he has become emotional when speaking after wins against rivals.

Ahead of the season this summer, Golesh echoed Dye's memorable phrase when pressed on how long it would take him to beat Alabama.

"I think 60 minutes. Maybe overtime," Golesh told CBS Sports.

He was right. And he also may have ruined Alabama's playoff hopes, the cherry on top of the Iron Bowl pie.

The CFP selection committee had the Crimson Tide at No. 3 for two weeks earlier in November, well above their rankings in the AP and coaches' polls. The committee reasoned that Alabama looked elite and praised the résumé of wins. And then it crumbled. The week of Nov. 14, the five SEC teams Alabama had beaten all lost. A week later, Kentucky and South Carolina fell out of the CFP Top 25, and Alabama dropped to No. 6, behind a Tennessee team that beat it 26-10.

The Tide left Saturday with their 91-game home winning streak against unranked opponents snapped, the second-longest streak in the AP Poll era. That last loss came against Louisiana-Monroe in 2007, Saban's first season.

"Obviously a very frustrating game tonight and it all starts with me and obviously we weren't ready to play," Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer told reporters.

DeBoer has lost at least three games in each of his three seasons leading the Tide. He's in danger of missing the playoffs for the second time. He's not on the hot seat, but Alabama fans are obviously disappointed with the post-Saban era. As an AP Top 10 team, Alabama has as many losses against unranked opponents under DeBoer (four) as it did in the previous 29 years under five head coaches.

The belief at Auburn is that this is the launching pad of a new era and a return to SEC prominence not seen since the Tigers won a national title, appeared in another title game and won two SEC championships between 2010 and 2013. Auburn hasn't won back-to-back games against Alabama since the mid-200s.

"We're going to be playing this game a year from now for something just a little bit more than we did tonight," Golesh said. "I can promise you that. And it just starts with belief."

Time will tell if that's true, but at least on Saturday, when the clock hit zero, the scoreboard told the story.

Afterward, Sigler basked in the win and walked to the stands to share a few words with his buddies. Tide fans, of course. In front of them was a newly-minted Iron Bowl legend, dressed in white, orange and navy blue.

Thirteen years ago, Sigler cried when Alabama lost. On Saturday, he puffed a victory cigar.

As his phone interview with a reporter came to a close, the young man who grew up in New Hope as a devoted Alabama fan had only two words left.

"War Eagle."