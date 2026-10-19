Texas defensive end Colin Simmons will miss this weekend's game against Ole Miss as the Longhorns star deals with a high ankle sprain, according to ESPN. His status going forward will be considered week-to-week.

Simmons needed help reaching the sidelines in the fourth quarter of the Longhorns' 27-24 loss to Florida and was ultimately carted off to the locker room. He was ruled out for the rest of the day as Texas lost their second straight game, blowing a 14-point first-half lead.

The Dallas native ranks as the best player on Texas's roster and one of the best in the country. Simmons leads the nation with 10.5 sacks and has recorded 45.5 tackles for loss and 31.5 sacks in 35 games with the Longhorns. Against Tennessee, Simmons recorded a program-record 5.5 sacks.

If Simmons remains out for four weeks, he would miss home games against No. 7 Ole Miss and Mississippi State and road trips to No. 22 Missouri and No. 18 LSU. All four teams have dynamic quarterbacks who thrive when opposing teams struggle to get pressure.

Major loss

Simmons is the catalyst of Texas's defense, which leans on generating pass rush pressure to free up defensive backs to play physically. The Longhorns rank No. 7 nationally in sacks per game; more than half the number are just Simmons' performance alone.

Without Simmons, defensive tackle Maraad Watson is the only other player on the roster with more than one sack. Freshman Richard Wesley, a top 100 recruit from Chatsworth, California, ranks next on the depth chart. Texas could also turn to junior Zina Umeozulu, a backup behind Lance Jackson with three sacks in 19 career games.

Texas ranks No. 2 nationally in yards per play defense and No. 5 in SP+ defense. If the unit takes a significant step backwards without Simmons, things could quickly go off the rails.

Questions mounting

The loss of Simmons comes at a devastating time for the program as Texas goes through an identity crisis. Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian said all options are on the table after the embarrassing 1-2 start to SEC play, including benching quarterback Arch Manning or Sarkisian giving up playcalling responsibilities.

Sarkisian said at his weekly press conference that the Longhorns would stick with Manning for now, but said that he needs more from the high-profile star. It's a stunning reversal after all the hype that followed Manning when he committed to Texas as the No. 1 recruit in the nation.

Texas was regarded as one of the most disappointing teams in the nation last season after going from preseason No. 1 to missing the College Football Playoff. After reaching No. 1 again earlier this season, the crash has come even faster.

The Longhorns invested heavily in a stacked transfer class to maximize Manning's expected final season. Instead, Texas could again find themselves sitting on the outside when the postseason comes.