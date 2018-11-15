College basketball scores, schedule, games today: Kentucky takes the floor, Duke makes another statement
NCAA basketball scores, highlights and updates from Wednesday night action
The beginning of the college basketball season always brings us some intriguing matchups to get things started in November, and really, how much more intriguing can you get than a rematch of the previous season's national championship game? That is what will take place to tip off Wednesday's action, when No. 18 Michigan travels to right outside Philadelphia to take on No. 8 Villanova as the Wolverines and Wildcats run back the April battle that saw Villanova come away with its second national title in three seasons. In addition to this rematch, No. 1 Duke, No. 9 Auburn, No. 11 Michigan State and No. 10 Kentucky will all be in action as well.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire night Wednesday, updating this story with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis. Be sure to check back for predictions, the day's best plays and live GameTrackers covering all of the action. To manually refresh the page for the latest updates, just click here.
Wednesday, Nov. 14 college basketball schedule, scores
All times Eastern
No. 18 Michigan 73, No. 8 Villanova 46 -- Box Score
No. 1 Duke 84, Eastern Michigan 46 -- Box Score
Louisiana-Monroe at No. 11 Michigan State -- GameTracker
Sam Houston at No. 19 Clemson -- GameTracker
Mississippi College at No. 9 Auburn -- 8 p.m. on SEC Network
No. 24 Marquette at Indiana -- 8:30 p.m. on FS1
North Dakota at No. 10 Kentucky -- 9 p.m. on SEC Network
Click here for the full Wednesday college basketball scoreboard.
Check these out ...
- Top 25 And 1: Duke's Big Three leading the way
- WATCH: Division III player delivers sickening cheap shot
Michigan State battling Louisiana-Monroe
The No. 11 Spartans are in a tighter one on Wednesday with Louisiana-Monroe than they would have preferred, but Tom Izzo's team holds a close 35-29 lead at halftime. Joshua Langford is the scoring leader at the break for Michigan State with eight points while adding in two rebounds. We'll see if Michigan State can play a much better second half to pull away and move to 2-1 on the young season.
Duke takes no prisoners vs. Eastern Michigan
The No. 1 Blue Devils looked a little sleepy in their second game of the season. Coming off a 118-84 win over then-No. 2 Kentucky, they slept walk through much of the first half against Army before pulling away. There would be no sleep walking on Wednesday, however.
Duke crushed Eastern Michigan at Cameron Indoor, 84-46. RJ Barrett did what RJ Barrett does, scoring 20 points and adding 6 assists. And of course, Zion Williamson, who led all scorers with 21, did what Zion Williamson does by producing yet another filthy highlight that saw him go eye-to-eye with the middle of the backboard.
Michigan gets title game revenge
Nearly all 40 minutes of the 2018 title game between Michigan and Villanova served as a crowning of Villanova as the national champion, as it had little trouble dispatching the Wolverines in San Antonio back in April. Michigan got its revenge Wednesday night by not only winning, but absolutely demoralizing its title game foe. Final score: Michigan 73, Villanova 46.
Michigan forced 21 turnovers and scored 25 points off them. Villanova, meanwhile, forced eight and scored 1 point off them. From start to finish, it was a Michigan beatdown that turned into a Michigan blowout.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Jedd Fisch meets with Kansas about job
Fisch is the third known coach to speak with Kansas about its football opening
-
Houston vs. Tulane odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Tulane vs. Houston game 10,000 t...
-
Reborn and renewed, UAB is here to stay
Clark has the Blazers at 9-1 and ranked in the Coaches Poll for the first time in history
-
College football odds, picks, bets, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 12 college football game 10,000...
-
LSU continues to reload at RB
It's a good year at LSU but with the running backs that will be on campus next fall, things...
-
Nick Saban worked in print media once
Not fake news: Saban did just about everything, including play QB, at tiny Monongah High