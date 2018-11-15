College basketball scores, schedule, games today: Kentucky takes the floor, Duke makes another statement

The beginning of the college basketball season always brings us some intriguing matchups to get things started in November, and really, how much more intriguing can you get than a rematch of the previous season's national championship game? That is what will take place to tip off Wednesday's action, when No. 18 Michigan travels to right outside Philadelphia to take on No. 8 Villanova as the Wolverines and Wildcats run back the April battle that saw Villanova come away with its second national title in three seasons. In addition to this rematch, No. 1 Duke, No. 9 Auburn, No. 11 Michigan State and No. 10 Kentucky will all be in action as well.

Wednesday, Nov. 14 college basketball schedule, scores

All times Eastern

No. 18 Michigan 73, No. 8 Villanova 46 -- Box Score

No. 1 Duke 84, Eastern Michigan 46 -- Box Score

Louisiana-Monroe at No. 11 Michigan State -- GameTracker

Sam Houston at No. 19 Clemson -- GameTracker

Mississippi College at No. 9 Auburn -- 8 p.m. on SEC Network

No. 24 Marquette at Indiana -- 8:30 p.m. on FS1

North Dakota at No. 10 Kentucky -- 9 p.m. on SEC Network



Michigan State battling Louisiana-Monroe



The No. 11 Spartans are in a tighter one on Wednesday with Louisiana-Monroe than they would have preferred, but Tom Izzo's team holds a close 35-29 lead at halftime. Joshua Langford is the scoring leader at the break for Michigan State with eight points while adding in two rebounds. We'll see if Michigan State can play a much better second half to pull away and move to 2-1 on the young season.

Duke takes no prisoners vs. Eastern Michigan

The No. 1 Blue Devils looked a little sleepy in their second game of the season. Coming off a 118-84 win over then-No. 2 Kentucky, they slept walk through much of the first half against Army before pulling away. There would be no sleep walking on Wednesday, however.

Duke crushed Eastern Michigan at Cameron Indoor, 84-46. RJ Barrett did what RJ Barrett does, scoring 20 points and adding 6 assists. And of course, Zion Williamson, who led all scorers with 21, did what Zion Williamson does by producing yet another filthy highlight that saw him go eye-to-eye with the middle of the backboard.

ZION WILLIAMSON JUST TOOK FLIGHT



Michigan gets title game revenge

Nearly all 40 minutes of the 2018 title game between Michigan and Villanova served as a crowning of Villanova as the national champion, as it had little trouble dispatching the Wolverines in San Antonio back in April. Michigan got its revenge Wednesday night by not only winning, but absolutely demoralizing its title game foe. Final score: Michigan 73, Villanova 46.

Michigan forced 21 turnovers and scored 25 points off them. Villanova, meanwhile, forced eight and scored 1 point off them. From start to finish, it was a Michigan beatdown that turned into a Michigan blowout.