College basketball scores, schedule, games today: Villanova-Michigan clash in title game rematch
NCAA basketball scores, highlights and updates from Wednesday night action
The beginning of the college basketball season always brings us some intriguing matchups to get things started in November, and really, how much more intriguing can you get than a rematch of the previous season's national championship game? That is what will take place to tip off Wednesday's action, when No. 18 Michigan travels to right outside Philadelphia to take on No. 8 Villanova as the Wolverines and Wildcats run back the April battle that saw Villanova come away with its second national title in three seasons. In addition to this rematch, No. 1 Duke, No. 9 Auburn, No. 11 Michigan State and No. 10 Kentucky will all be in action as well.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire night Wednesday, updating this story with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis. Be sure to check back for predictions, the day's best plays and live GameTrackers covering all of the action. To manually refresh the page for the latest updates, just click here.
Wednesday, Nov. 14 college basketball schedule, scores
All times Eastern
No. 18 Michigan at No. 8 Villanova -- GameTracker
Eastern Michigan at No. 1 Duke -- GameTracker
Louisiana-Monroe at No. 11 Michigan State -- GameTracker
Sam Houston at No. 19 Clemson -- GameTracker
Mississippi College at No. 9 Auburn -- 8 p.m. on SEC Network
No. 24 Marquette at Indiana -- 8:30 p.m. on FS1
North Dakota at No. 10 Kentucky -- 9 p.m. on SEC Network
Click here for the full Wednesday college basketball scoreboard.
- Top 25 And 1: Duke's Big Three leading the way
- WATCH: Division III player delivers sickening cheap shot
Relive the Villanova-Michigan title game
That fateful Monday in early April when Villanova was crowned the national champion after taking down Michigan 79-62? We're running that back on Wednesday night. But first, let's rehash just how impressive a performance it was from Donte DiVincenzo and Villanova:
The title game rematch will feature tons of new faces for both teams, but the level of basketball should be equally high. Both are top-20 teams in the latest AP poll and carry an unblemished record into the headlining game Wednesday evening.
-
