College basketball scores, schedule, games today: Villanova-Michigan clash in title game rematch

The beginning of the college basketball season always brings us some intriguing matchups to get things started in November, and really, how much more intriguing can you get than a rematch of the previous season's national championship game? That is what will take place to tip off Wednesday's action, when No. 18 Michigan travels to right outside Philadelphia to take on No. 8 Villanova as the Wolverines and Wildcats run back the April battle that saw Villanova come away with its second national title in three seasons. In addition to this rematch, No. 1 Duke, No. 9 Auburn, No. 11 Michigan State and No. 10 Kentucky will all be in action as well.

Wednesday, Nov. 14 college basketball schedule, scores

All times Eastern

No. 18 Michigan at No. 8 Villanova -- GameTracker

Eastern Michigan at No. 1 Duke -- GameTracker

Louisiana-Monroe at No. 11 Michigan State -- GameTracker

Sam Houston at No. 19 Clemson -- GameTracker

Mississippi College at No. 9 Auburn -- 8 p.m. on SEC Network

No. 24 Marquette at Indiana -- 8:30 p.m. on FS1

North Dakota at No. 10 Kentucky -- 9 p.m. on SEC Network



Click here for the full Wednesday college basketball scoreboard.

Relive the Villanova-Michigan title game

That fateful Monday in early April when Villanova was crowned the national champion after taking down Michigan 79-62? We're running that back on Wednesday night. But first, let's rehash just how impressive a performance it was from Donte DiVincenzo and Villanova:

🚨🚨 NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP REMATCH 🚨🚨



Peep a few highlights from @NovaMBB's 2018 National Championship win ⬇️⬇️



Will Michigan get revenge tonight or will Nova come out on top again? pic.twitter.com/1poEHVV9Te — NCAA Final Four (@FinalFour) November 14, 2018

The title game rematch will feature tons of new faces for both teams, but the level of basketball should be equally high. Both are top-20 teams in the latest AP poll and carry an unblemished record into the headlining game Wednesday evening.