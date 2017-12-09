College bowl confidence pool odds 2017: Picks and predictions from a Vegas legend

The 2017 college football bowl game schedule is set, and that means it's time to enter your confidence pool picks. With uncommon pairings like Florida State versus Southern Miss in the Independence Bowl and Penn State versus Washington in the Fiesta Bowl, there's very little historical data to go on.



Luckily, you can enlist the help of Vegas legend Kenny White. He learned the bookmaking business on his father's knee. By age 24, he was running a sportsbook and, at 26, he was setting lines for Vegas' biggest casinos.

White is as good as it gets spotting a winner. In fact, he's a blistering 15-6 against the spread in his last 21 college football picks and a two-time winner of the prestigious Stardust Football Invitational. There's no one better to help you make your college football bowl picks.



Now, he's spent hours analyzing every bowl matchup and ordered every game by level of confidence. And he's only sharing it over at SportsLine.



One surprise we'll give away: White is calling for Auburn to fall in the Peach Bowl to UCF in a game he has at the very bottom of his list, for one point. Still, you need every point you possibly can to win your football pool.



"Be careful with this one," White told SportsLine readers. "Auburn was one win away from the College Football Playoff; UCF is very good with a lot to prove. This one is all about who wants it more, and I'll take the Knights in an upset." Auburn is a 9.5-point favorite.



Meanwhile, he's assigning a huge point total of 38 to the Independence Bowl between Florida State and Southern Miss, and backing the Seminoles to win.



"I still have the Seminoles' defense No. 9 in the country, and the offense has shown improvement," White said. "They will have something to prove, so look out Southern Miss." FSU is a 15-point favorite, so lock up a win near the top of your pick'em sheets.

SportsLine's advanced computer model agrees. It's calling for a 30-20 FSU win. Florida State is winning the game outright in 70 percent of simulations.



Another college football pick he's high on: Michigan to roll South Carolina in the Outback Bowl. The Wolverines are 7.5-point favorites, and White is so confident they'll win that he's assigning 31 points to the game.

Don't be fooled by Michigan's two-game losing streak heading into the Outback Bowl. The Wolverines played Top-10 teams in both games (Wisconsin, Ohio State) and now face a South Carolina squad that lost to two un-ranked teams and only defeated NC State, Louisiana Tech, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, and Florida by one score. And they just fired their offensive coordinator.

White is also assigning a high confidence ranking of 32 to a team that's favored by less than a field goal. White is highly confident in the winner, but many people in your pool may be skeptical. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your pool and going home empty-handed.



So which teams should you rank in which order in your football confidence pools? And what slight favorite do you need to be all-in on? Visit SportsLine to see the full bowl confidence picks, and see what teams won't disappoint, all from the Vegas legend who has made his living analyzing football, and find out.