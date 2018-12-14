College bowl confidence pool odds 2018: Best picks and predictions from dialed-in expert on 20-6 roll

Casual and passionate college football fans alike will lock in bowl confidence pool picks this year. If you've never played before, the concept is simple: rank every game on the 2018-19 college football bowl schedule from 1 to 39. The higher rankings like 38 and 39 go to games where you're confident you know who wins, while the lower values like 1 and 2 go to games you're not so sure about. With small college football spreads like UAB vs. Northern Illinois (+2.5) in the Boca Raton Bowl and large college football lines like Missouri vs. Oklahoma State (+8) in the Liberty Bowl, there's a lot to think about. Before you lock in any college football picks for bowl confidence pools and pick'em games this year, be sure to check out what SportsLine's Josh Nagel has to say.

Nagel is noted for specializing in college athletics, and his football handicapping has been on point this season. The Nevada-based expert has hit 60 percent of his point-spread picks this season, and enters the bowl season on an impressive 20-6 run. Those picks include providing SportsLine members with point-spread winners for the Pac-12, SEC and Big 12 title games during championship weekend. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, he's using a season's worth of data gathered from game film, analytics and his strong feel for the game. He has analyzed each bowl matchup and ordered every game by level of confidence. He's only sharing his final picks over at SportsLine.

One surprise we'll give away: Nagel likes Duke to beat Temple as a 3.5-point underdog in the 2018 Independence Bowl. He's assigning 29 points to this Dec. 27 matchup in Shreveport, La.

The Blue Devils (7-5) have quarterback Daniel Jones (2,251 yards, 17 TDs, 7 INTs), an NFL prospect who led Duke to quality wins this season over teams like Army, Northwestern, Georgia Tech and Miami. Nagel sees Jones leading the Blue Devils to a win over a Temple squad that is in transition and has plenty of questions under center.

"Temple coach Geoff Collins has left for Georgia Tech, which makes a letdown a real possibility for the Owls," Nagel told SportsLine. "Quarterback Anthony Russo also could miss the game with an injury. Expect Duke to be prepared for this game and take advantage."

Meanwhile, he's assigning 32 points to Stanford knocking off Pittsburgh in the 2018 Sun Bowl.

Nagel knows Stanford had several letdowns in the middle of the year against Notre Dame, Utah, Washington State and Washington, but those were all opponents that finished the season in the AP Top 25. Stanford also proved that it was still a quality football team with three consecutive wins to end the season. That's due in large part to one of the most prolific Stanford passing attacks that we've seen in quite some time, with quarterback K.J. Costello throwing for over 3,400 yards and 29 touchdowns while eclipsing the 300-yard mark seven times.

"As Pitt showed in the ACC title game, it peaked with a mid-season run to win its division," Nagel told SportsLine. "Stanford's defense provides another poor matchup for Pitt's one-dimensional offense. The Cardinal aren't great at creating separation, but they should win this one comfortably."

Nagel is also assigning a high-confidence ranking of 33 to a team that's barely favored by a field goal. He is highly confident in the winner, but many people in your pool may be skeptical. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your 2018 bowl confidence pool and going home empty-handed.

So which teams should you rank in which order in your football confidence pools? And what underrated favorite do you need to be all-in on? Visit SportsLine to see the full bowl confidence picks, and see what teams won't disappoint, all from our senior analyst who's hitting 77 percent of his spread selections.