College bowl confidence pool odds 2018: Picks and top predictions from proven expert on 20-6 roll

College football bowl confidence pools are the ultimate tests for fans. Winning one of these contests takes an in-depth knowledge of high-profile matchups like Clemson vs. Notre Dame and Georgia vs. Texas. It also takes knowledge of games featuring Group of Five schools like Utah State vs. North Texas and Florida International vs. Toledo. You probably haven't seen all 78 teams on the 2018-19 college football bowl schedule play this season, so a little guidance could go a long way in setting your bowl confidence picks for each game. With that in mind, be sure to check out the latest college football bowl picks from SportsLine's Josh Nagel. He's been doling out winning picks all season long and just locked in his bowl confidence ratings from 1 to 39 for every game.

Nagel is noted for specializing in college athletics, and his football handicapping has been on point this season. The Nevada-based expert has hit 60 percent of his point-spread picks this season, and enters the bowl season on an impressive 20-6 run. Those picks include providing SportsLine members with point-spread winners for the Pac-12, SEC and Big 12 title games during championship weekend. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, he's using a season's worth of data gathered from game film, analytics and his strong feel for the game. He has analyzed each bowl matchup and ordered every game by level of confidence. He's only sharing his final picks over at SportsLine.

One surprise we'll give away: Nagel likes Duke to beat Temple in the 2018 Independence Bowl. He's assigning 29 points to this Dec. 27 matchup in Shreveport, La.

The Blue Devils (7-5) have quarterback Daniel Jones (2,251 yards, 17 TDs, 7 INTs), an NFL prospect who led Duke to quality wins this season over teams like Army, Northwestern, Georgia Tech and Miami. Nagel sees Jones leading the Blue Devils to a win over a Temple squad that is in transition and has plenty of questions under center.

"Temple coach Geoff Collins has left for Georgia Tech, which makes a letdown a real possibility for the Owls," Nagel told SportsLine. "Quarterback Anthony Russo also could miss the game with an injury. Expect Duke to be prepared for this game and take advantage."

Meanwhile, he's assigning 24 points to TCU knocking off California in the 2018 Cheez-It Bowl. Vegas views this game as even, with the line currently going off as a pick'em.

Nagel knows Cal finished the season on a high-note, winning four of its last six games to become bowl-eligible for the first time since 2015. Meanwhile, TCU won its final two contests to become bowl-eligible for the fifth straight season. Despite both teams entering the Cheez-It Bowl 2018 with plenty of confidence, Nagel believes TCU will earn its fourth bowl victory in the last five years under head coach Gary Patterson.

"The Frogs had to fight like crazy just to become bowl-eligible in an otherwise disastrous season," Nagel told SportsLine. "Look for TCU to finish on a high note by beating Cal in this bowl game."

Nagel is also assigning a high-confidence ranking of 33 to a team that's barely favored by a field goal. He is highly confident in the winner, but many people in your pool may be skeptical. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your 2018 bowl confidence pool and going home empty-handed.

So which teams should you rank in which order in your football confidence pools? And what underrated favorite do you need to be all-in on? Visit SportsLine to see the full bowl confidence picks, and see what teams won't disappoint, all from our senior analyst who's hitting 77 percent of his spread selections.