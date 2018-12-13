College bowl confidence pool odds 2018: Picks, predictions from top-rated expert on 20-6 roll

Filling out your college football bowl confidence pools means ranking every game from 1 to 39 based on how sure you are in who wins. If you're certain that Oregon will beat Michigan State in the Redbox Bowl at Levi's Stadium, then assign it a confidence rating of 39. If you have no clue whether NC State or Texas A&M will prevail in the Gator Bowl, assign it a rating of one. And if you think it's possible, but not likely, that Stanford will defeat Pitt in the Sun Bowl, then rank that game somewhere in the middle. Whoever gets the most points wins. It sounds easy, but slotting every college football bowl game can be a challenge with almost 80 teams playing. Before you lock in any college football picks for bowl confidence pools and pick'em games this year, be sure to check out what SportsLine's Josh Nagel has to say.

Nagel is noted for specializing in college athletics, and his football handicapping has been on point this season. The Nevada-based expert has hit 60 percent of his point-spread picks this season, and enters the bowl season on an impressive 20-6 run. Those picks include providing SportsLine members with point-spread winners for the Pac-12, SEC and Big 12 title games during championship weekend. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, he's using a season's worth of data gathered from game film, analytics and his strong feel for the game. He has analyzed each bowl matchup and ordered every game by level of confidence. He's only sharing his final picks over at SportsLine.

One surprise we'll give away: Nagel likes Duke to beat Temple in the 2018 Independence Bowl. He's assigning 29 points to this Dec. 27 matchup in Shreveport, La.

The Blue Devils (7-5) have quarterback Daniel Jones (2,251 yards, 17 TDs, 7 INTs), an NFL prospect who led Duke to quality wins this season over teams like Army, Northwestern, Georgia Tech and Miami. Nagel sees Jones leading the Blue Devils to a win over a Temple squad that is in transition and has plenty of questions under center.

"Temple coach Geoff Collins has left for Georgia Tech, which makes a letdown a real possibility for the Owls," Nagel told SportsLine. "Quarterback Anthony Russo also could miss the game with an injury. Expect Duke to be prepared for this game and take advantage."

Meanwhile, he's assigning 15 points to Wisconsin knocking off Miami as four-point underdogs in the 2018 Pinstripe Bowl.

Nagel knows this is a rematch of last season's Orange Bowl, though both teams are in a different mental state after disappointing regular seasons that began with College Football Playoff hopes and ended with 7-5 records. However, Wisconsin and "The U" could certainly use an eighth win to send themselves into the new year with optimism for next season. According to Nagel, that's where Wisconsin's style of play pays off in one of the few cold-weather games on the 2018-19 college football bowl schedule.

"This is an interesting pairing between two of the biggest disappointments among major-conference clubs," Nagel told SportsLine. "Similar to last year's Orange Bowl, look for Wisconsin's physicality and solid play to overcome Miami's superior athletes."

Nagel is also assigning a high-confidence ranking of 33 to a team that's barely favored by a field goal. He is highly confident in the winner, but many people in your pool may be skeptical. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your 2018 bowl confidence pool and going home empty-handed.

So which teams should you rank in which order in your football confidence pools? And what underrated favorite do you need to be all-in on? Visit SportsLine to see the full bowl confidence picks, and see what teams won't disappoint, all from our senior analyst who's hitting 77 percent of his spread selections.