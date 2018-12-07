College bowl confidence pool odds 2018: Picks, top predictions from expert on 20-6 roll

Bragging rights are on the line when you fill out your college football bowl confidence pools this holiday season. The popular end-of-season contest requires fans to pick each 2018-19 bowl game and assign a confidence level to every selection, with No. 39 being the most confident pick and No. 1 being the least-confident. If you're sure LSU will beat UCF in the Fiesta Bowl, give it your top ranking. If you have no clue whether Oregon or Michigan State will win the Redbox Bowl, assign it No. 1. With so many unfamiliar matchups like UAB vs. Northern Illinois in the 2018 Boca Raton Bowl and Buffalo vs. Troy in the 2018 Dollar General Bowl, making the right picks can be a challenge. Before you make the final call on every game of the 2018-19 college football bowl schedule, you'll want to see what SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel has to say.

Now, he's using a season's worth of data gathered from game film, analytics and his strong feel for the game. He has analyzed each bowl matchup and ordered every game by level of confidence. He's only sharing his final picks over at SportsLine.

One surprise we'll give away: Nagel likes Iowa State to topple Washington State outright as a four-point underdog in the 2018 Alamo Bowl. He has assigned 27 confidence points to that selection.

"Washington State coach Mike Leach apparently doesn't like working overtime, as he has lost three of his four bowls with the Cougars, and now he's preoccupied with complaining about the ranking system," Nagel told SportsLine. "Iowa State plays the type of gritty style that is a nightmare for the finesse Cougars. The Cyclones win outright."

Meanwhile, he's assigning 33 points to Georgia Tech knocking off upstart Minnesota as four-point favorites in the 2018 Quick Lane Bowl, his seventh-most confident selection.

Despite both teams winning six games against FBS teams this season, Nagel believes Georgia Tech's triple-option will be too much for Minnesota's defense to handle. The Yellow Jackets' effective rushing attack is led by TaQuon Marshall and Tobias Oliver, who have scored a total of 23 rushing touchdowns this season.

"Minnesota has a promising young team, but its defense is a bad matchup for Georgia Tech's triple-option," Nagel told SportsLine. "The Yellow Jackets should give an inspired showing in the farewell game for head coach Paul Johnson."

