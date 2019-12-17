College bowl confidence pool odds 2019: Picks, best predictions from top expert on 96-69 roll

Some people will make their 2019 college football bowl confidence picks based off team colors or mascots, but it's also important to find qualified advice. How will Illinois, a Big Ten team, match up with the Pac-12's California in the Redbox Bowl? Which side should you back with your college football bowl pool picks? Or what about Kent State against Utah State in the Frisco Bowl? Or Central Michigan vs. San Diego State in the New Mexico Bowl?

With 39 games to choose from, simply guessing based on college football spreads or limited knowledge of each conference won't lead to the best results, especially since there are eight bowl games that sport field goal-or-less lines. To get a leg-up on your competition during bowl season, see the latest college football bowl confidence picks from SportsLine's Emory Hunt.

Hunt is enjoying an incomparable 2019 season: He's 96-69, returning a whopping $3,188 to $100 bettors. A former college football running back, Hunt founded Football Gameplan in 2007 and has been producing high-level analysis ever since. Now, his expertise is paying off big-time for SportsLine members. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

So before filling out your college football pool picks, you need to see Hunt's college football bowl picks. He's using a season's worth of data gathered from game film, analytics and his strong feel for the game as a former player. He has analyzed each bowl matchup and ordered every game by level of confidence. He's only sharing his final picks over at SportsLine.

One pick we'll give away: Hunt says Louisiana Tech (+6) defeats Miami in the 2019 Independence Bowl, assigning a whopping 30 confidence points to that selection.

"The Bulldogs have an efficient passing game, a stout rushing attack and a very good defense at all levels." Hunt told SportsLine. "What the Hurricanes have is total disarray on both sides of the ball."

The 9-3 Bulldogs finished tied for first in the Conference USA Western Division, but lost to UAB in a game that decided the tiebreaker for the divisional title. Tech quarterback J'Mar Smith was steady all season, passing for 2,814 yards and 17 touchdowns against four interceptions, and running back Justin Henderson totaled 967 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. Miami, meanwhile, limps into the game at 6-6 and on a two-game losing streak that includes an embarrassing 30-24 loss to Florida International.

Hunt also is assigning a huge confidence ranking of 30 to a small-conference underdog playing one of the big boys. This sneaky team is an underdog of more than a touchdown, even though it's facing a favorite that's in disarray on both sides of the ball.

Hunt is highly confident in the winner, but many people in your pool may be skeptical. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your 2019 bowl confidence pool and going home empty-handed.

So which teams should you rank in which order in your football confidence pools? And what substantial underdog do you need to be all-in on? Visit SportsLine to see the full college football bowl confidence picks, and see what teams won't disappoint, all from the No. 1 college football expert who crushed sportsbooks this season.