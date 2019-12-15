College bowl confidence pool odds 2019: Picks, predictions from dialed-in expert on 96-69 roll
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of college football and just locked in his bowl confidence picks.
The 2019-20 college football bowl schedule is loaded with matchups that oddsmakers are expecting to be hard-fought, with 16 games featuring college football spreads of under five points. The Washington Huskies (7-5) are three-point favorites over the No. 18 Boise State Broncos (12-1) at the Las Vegas Bowl, just the second time that former Boise State head coach Chris Petersen has taken on his old team since leaving for Washington. Which team should you back when making your college football bowl picks?
Meanwhile, the No. 16 Iowa Hawkeyes are two-point favorites over No. 22 USC at the Holiday Bowl in a highly-anticipated Big Ten vs. Pac-12 matchup. Ranking every team as part of your college football confidence picks can be a challenge. To get a leg-up on your competition during bowl season, see the latest college football bowl confidence picks from SportsLine's Emory Hunt.
Hunt is enjoying an incomparable 2019 season: He's 96-69, returning a whopping $3,188 to $100 bettors. A former college football running back, Hunt founded Football Gameplan in 2007 and has been producing high-level analysis ever since. Now, his expertise is paying off big-time for SportsLine members. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up.
So before filling out your college football pool picks, you need to see Hunt's college football bowl picks. He's using a season's worth of data gathered from game film, analytics and his strong feel for the game as a former player. He has analyzed each bowl matchup and ordered every game by level of confidence. He's only sharing his final picks over at SportsLine.
One pick we'll give away: Hunt likes Tennessee (-1.5) to win comfortably as the Vols take on Indiana in the Gator Bowl, assigning 22 confidence points to the game. The Volunteers put tough losses to Georgia State and BYU behind them and rallied to win six of their final seven games and post a respectable 5-3 mark in the SEC.
Tennessee's defense gave up just 4.5 yards per play during its five-game winning streak to end the season and limited opponents to just 14.2 points per game during that span. Meanwhile, Tennessee's running game got a monster 246-yard, three-touchdown performance from freshman running back Eric Gray in the win over Vanderbilt in the final week of the regular season. Hunt expects plenty of balance as Tennessee rolls past the Hoosiers.
Hunt also is assigning a huge confidence ranking of 30 to a small-conference underdog playing one of the big boys. This sneaky team is an underdog of more than a touchdown, even though it's facing a favorite that's in disarray on both sides of the ball.
Hunt is highly confident in the winner, but many people in your pool may be skeptical. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your 2019 bowl confidence pool and going home empty-handed.
So which teams should you rank in which order in your football confidence pools? And what substantial underdog do you need to be all-in on? Visit SportsLine to see the full college football bowl confidence picks, and see what teams won't disappoint, all from the No. 1 college football expert who crushed sportsbooks this season.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
2019-20 bowl odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every college football bowl game 10,000 times
-
2019 bowl confidence picks, sims, ranks
SportsLine simulated every bowl game 10,000 times for pick'em leagues and confidence pools
-
Newtown wins CT state football title
The community of Newtown, Connecticut has something to celebrate on a somber anniversary
-
Army vs. Navy memorable moments
The top plays as Navy snapped a three-game losing streak to Army with a 31-7 victory Saturday
-
Heisman ballot: Why I voted for Burrow
Tom Fornelli explains his Heisman Trophy ballot, which had Burrow in the top position
-
Joe Burrow wins 2019 Heisman Trophy
Burrow is LSU's second Heisman winner all-time, and the first SEC QB to win the award since...
-
Navy snaps losing streak to Army
The Navy QB shattered multiple records as he led the Midshipmen to victory over the Black Knights
-
Ohio State storms back for Big Ten title win
Ohio State made a strong case to be the top team in the final CFP Rankings with its comeback...
-
Navy vs. Army West Point live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Navy vs. Army West Point football game