College bowl confidence pool odds 2019: Picks, predictions from expert on 96-69 roll

Seventy-eight of the 130 FBS teams have accepted bowl invitations, and the massive, 39-game bowl schedule kicks off Friday, Dec. 20 with Charlotte playing Buffalo (-5) in the 2019 Bahamas Bowl. There's not much time to finalize your bowl confidence picks. You may have strong leans on the College Football Playoff matchups like LSU vs. Oklahoma (+13) in the 2019 Peach Bowl and Clemson vs. Ohio State (+2) in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl, but you're probably not familiar with all 78 teams involved. Do you really know what to expect from teams like Georgia Southern (-6), Florida Atlantic (+3.5), Eastern Michigan (+10.5), and Appalachian State (-17)? To get a leg-up, see the latest college football bowl confidence picks from SportsLine's Emory Hunt.

Hunt is enjoying an incomparable 2019 season: He's 96-69, returning a whopping $3,188 to $100 bettors. A former college football running back, Hunt founded Football Gameplan in 2007 and has been producing high-level analysis ever since. Now, his expertise is paying off big-time for SportsLine members. Anyone who has followed him is way, way up.

So before filling out your college football pool picks, you need to see Hunt's college football bowl picks. He's using a season's worth of data gathered from game film, analytics and his strong feel for the game as a former player. He has analyzed each bowl matchup and ordered every game by level of confidence. He's only sharing his final picks over at SportsLine.

One pick we'll give away: Hunt likes Cincinnati (-6.5) to handle Boston College in the 2019 Birmingham Bowl, assigning 35 confidence points to that selection.

"Boston College is replacing its head coach, and Cincinnati is upset about being left out of a New Year's 6 Bowl game," Hunt told SportsLine. "Plus, it's a bad matchup for the Eagles."

The 6-6 Eagles will have their hands full with the Bearcats' spread offense. B.C. fired Steve Addazio after seven years and interim head coach Rich Gunnell is in charge through the bowl game.

