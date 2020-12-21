With bowl season upon us, fans everywhere are locking in college football bowl confidence picks. The college football bowl schedule begins Monday with the Myrtle Beach Bowl and continues Tuesday with the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl and Boca Raton Bowl. With bowl season running right through Jan. 2, 2021, which college football confidence picks can you bank on?

Is relying on large college football lines like Alabama vs. Notre Dame (+19.5) in the Rose Bowl a winning bowl confidence pool strategy? Or should you look elsewhere for value when locking in your college football confidence pool picks? To get a leg up on your competition during bowl season, see the latest college football bowl confidence picks from SportsLine's Micah Roberts.

Roberts worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for more than 20 years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director. Armed with an unmatched network of sources, the former bookmaker became a SportsLine expert in 2016.

He also has been uncanny with his college football picks this season. In fact, Roberts is on a blistering 14-5 run on his last 19 college football against-the-spread picks. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

So before filling out your college football pool picks, you need to see Roberts' college football bowl picks. He has analyzed each bowl matchup and ordered every game by level of confidence.

One pick we'll give away: Roberts says Appalachian State (-21) defeats North Texas in the 2020 Myrtle Beach Bowl, assigning 24 confidence points to that selection. "The Mountaineers only went 2-9 against the spread, but they'll still win this one," Roberts told SportsLine. Appalachian State finished second in the East Division of the Sun Belt Conference at 8-3 but lost two of three contests before knocking off Georgia Southern 34-26 in its regular-season finale.

The Mountaineers split their first two contests of the campaign before going on a five-game winning streak. They scored at least 31 points in seven of their eight victories and produced 45 or more on three occasions. North Texas finished with just a 4-5 record to place fourth in the West Division of Conference USA and allowed 42 or more points in each of its last three games but concluded its regular season with a 45-43 triumph over UTEP.

How to make college football bowl confidence picks

Roberts also is assigning a huge confidence ranking of 18 to an underdog playing a top-notch opponent. This sneaky team is an underdog of more than six points, even though it's facing a favorite that lost three of its last four games.

Roberts is highly confident in the winner, but many people in your pool may be skeptical.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence? And what substantial underdog do you need to be all over?