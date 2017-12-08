College Bowl Odds 2017: Confidence football pool picks from proven computer model
SportsLine simulated every college football bowl game 10,000 times for pick'em leagues and confidence pools
With the 2017-18 college football postseason now locked in, fans across the nation will be entering bowl confidence pools and pick 'em leagues with their friends and coworkers. These are the contests where you make straight-up picks for every bowl game and then assign a confidence ranking based on how strongly you feel about each one.
The picks you have the most confidence in get the highest numbers, while the lowest numbers are assigned to picks you're least sure about. The goal is to pile up as many points as possible.
With so many games between teams that aren't familiar with each other and so many evenly matched games, you need to see who SportsLine's advanced computer model has the most confidence in.
This same model had double-digit profitable weeks last season and was an astonishing 8-1 on straight-up picks on Championship Weekend, nailing several close games like UCF's win over Memphis and Ohio State's victory over Wisconsin.
Now it has simulated every bowl game 10,000 times and come up with some surprising results that will help you pick every game and properly assign confidence points. You can only get these projections over at SportsLine.
One team the model is highly confident in: Ohio State. The Buckeyes are winning 72 percent of simulations for their Cotton Bowl showdown against Sam Darnold and the USC Trojans.
Ohio State will be playing with a chip on its shoulder after just missing the College Football Playoff field. And the running trio of quarterback J.T. Barrett and backs J.K. Dobbins and Mike Weber will be a huge challenge for a USC rush defense that finished in the middle of the Pac-12.
The model thinks Ohio State will be too much for USC and has the Buckeyes locked in as its fourth most-confident pick at 36 points. It has Ohio State winning by a score of 35-21.
On the other end of the spectrum, the model likes Northern Illinois to beat Duke in the Quick Lane Bowl, but the Huskies are only winning 50.4 percent of simulations in what is expected to be a tight game.
The Blue Devils come into the game at 6-6 as they prepare to face an 8-4 MAC squad. Both teams have been streaky this year, and with no common opponents and little data to provide a strong lean towards either side, this is a game to avoid a high confidence number on.
Take Northern Illinois, but go with the lowest possible points with this pick for a game that the model views as barely more than a coin flip.
So who wins every single College Football Bowl Game and how confident should you be in every single selection? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations and which picks you can lock in with the most confidence, all from the model that went an amazing 8-1 on straight-up picks during Championship Weekend, and find out.
-
Reports: Ducks hire OC Mario Cristobal
Cristobal would replace Willie Taggart, who left to coach Florida State
-
LOOK: CFB stadiums get doused in snow
Now if only we can get a SEC football game in the snow
-
How to watch Heisman presentation 2017
The award will be presented to the nation's MVP, and the finalists are set
-
Army-Navy Game prediction, picks, odds
The 118th Army-Navy Game takes place Saturday in Philadelphia
-
College Football Awards: List of winners
The Heisman Trophy will be awarded on Saturday, Dec. 9
-
Jeremy Pruitt named Tennessee coach
Pruitt has been the defensive coordinator at Alabama for the last two seasons
Add a Comment