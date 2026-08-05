Where are they now? College football's 10 most fascinating transfers ahead of the 2026 season

College football's latest offseason transfer portal wave did more than patch roster holes. It reshaped quarterback competitions, elevated contenders and gave former stars another opportunity to rewrite their stories. Some players chased bigger stages. Others searched for playing time, scheme fits or a reset after expectations went sideways.

Either way, the sport's era of annual free agency has made roster continuity feel almost antiquated. That creates a fascinating collection of old faces in new places entering the 2026 season, with proven playmakers now carrying the hopes of different fan bases. Their résumés are familiar, but their surroundings -- and pressure points -- have changed.

From high-profile quarterbacks to instant-impact skill talent, a few of these transfers could determine conference races and shape the College Football Playoff conversation. And there are some simply trying to become well-known commodities again.

College football's 26 most important transfers for 2026: QBs, pass rushers lead the way Brad Crawford

With the new season fast approaching, below is a look at college football's 10 most fascinating transfers of the offseason.

Darian Mensah | QB | Miami

Last season: Duke

The Hurricanes are still doing cartwheels after landing Darian Mensah, potentially the most impactful transfer of the 2026 cycle. The former Duke star gives Mario Cristobal a third proven portal quarterback following Cam Ward and Carson Beck, extending the Hurricanes' national championship window another season. Mensah was spectacular in Durham, throwing for 3,973 yards and 34 touchdowns with only six interceptions while leading the Blue Devils to an ACC title.

He is accurate, experienced and built to handle the pressure accompanying one of college football's most talented rosters. Better yet, Mensah brought his favorite target with him. Cooper Barkate followed after posting 72 receptions for 1,106 yards and seven touchdowns, giving Miami immediate chemistry for play-caller Shannon Dawson, along with a loaded receiving corps.

Quarterback uncertainty could have knocked the Hurricanes from the sport's top tier. Instead, Cristobal landed a centerpiece capable of keeping Miami atop the ACC and squarely in the national championship conversation.

John Henry Daley | EDGE | Michigan

Last season: Utah

This addition in Ann Arbor gives Michigan something a new staff under Kyle Whittingham needs: a proven difference-maker who already understands the standard. The All-American followed Whittingham from Utah after producing 17.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks last season, instantly solidifying a Wolverines defensive front that must replace several veterans.

At 6-foot-4 and 255 pounds, John Henry Daley brings edge-setting toughness, legitimate disruption off the corner. He is also familiar with defensive coordinator Jay Hill from their shared time in the Big 12, making this one of the portal's cleanest schematic fits. Michigan will ask plenty from its defense during Whittingham's debut season, but Daley gives Hill a cornerstone capable of commanding extra attention and creating opportunities for everyone around him.

Justice Haynes | RB | Georgia Tech

Last season: Michigan

After initially signing with Alabama in 2023 as a four-star prospect before rushing for 616 yards over two seasons, Justice Haynes averaged 7.1 yards per carry last fall and scored 10 touchdowns at Michigan as part of the Wolverines' 1-2 punch alongside Jordan Marshall. Georgia Tech's new bell cow will be a featured playmaker in the Yellow Jackets' renovated offense following play-caller Buster Faulkner's departure to Florida. Former Georgia Tech quarterback George Godsey was tapped by Brent Key to return to his alma mater as the offensive mastermind, and he'll have Indiana transfer Alberto Mendoza running the show.

Billy Edwards Jr. | QB | North Carolina

Last season: Wisconsin

It's not often you can find a fifth-year senior with starting experience at multiple Power Four programs, but the Tar Heels found themselves lucky this offseason -- as long as Billy Edwards Jr. wins the job.

He's one of several quarterback transfers Bill Belichick brought to Chapel Hill with the plan that one will stick under new OC Bobby Petrino. His latest comeback story comes with one of college football's intriguing assignments: fixing an offense that was lifeless during a four-win 2025 season.

Petrino's arrival is less about reputation and more about results. His track record with quarterbacks is undeniable, but there was no clear answer emerging from spring camp between Edwards and Texas A&M transfer Miles O'Neill in the revamped room. For all the baggage attached to his career, Petrino remains one of the sport's sharpest offensive minds, and he'll have an opportunity with Edwards to prove there is still magic left.

Cam Coleman | WR | Texas

Last season: Auburn

Texas didn't tiptoe into the Cam Coleman sweepstakes. The Longhorns went all-in, chasing the portal's most gifted perimeter weapon because Steve Sarkisian understood exactly what Arch Manning needed: a reliable, true No. 1 receiver capable of changing games in the SEC.

Coleman's combination of length, catch radius, and explosiveness gives Texas an outside matchup eraser and a potential bailout option when plays break down. His arrival should create easier opportunities throughout the formation while raising the ceiling of an already dangerous passing game. Texas paid a premium and recruited relentlessly to land him in its version of speed dating this offseason, but championship windows demand bold roster moves. Coleman could be the piece that unlocks Manning's best season as a Heisman contender.

Koi Perich | S | Oregon

Last season: Minnesota

Oregon did not simply replace All-American safety Dillon Thieneman. The Ducks landed Koi Perich, the portal's top-ranked safety and one of the Big Ten's most versatile defenders. Perich produced 128 tackles and six interceptions across two seasons at Minnesota while contributing on special teams and occasionally on offense. His instincts, range and physicality give coordinator Chris Hampton a movable piece capable of playing deep, fitting the run or sliding into the nickel. That flexibility strengthens a secondary already loaded with speed and future NFL talent. Dan Lanning keeps collecting difference-makers, and Perich could become the next transfer who flourishes in Eugene.

Nick Marsh | WR | Indiana

Last season: Michigan State

Charlie Becker has to love this addition for the Hoosiers since it'll alleviate some of the pass-catching pressure off his shoulders this fall. Nick Marsh gives Indiana another proven weapon in a receiver room already among the Big Ten's deepest. The Michigan State transfer totaled 100 receptions for 1,311 yards and nine touchdowns across two seasons, bringing size, contested-catch ability and breakout potential to Bloomington. He'll ease the transition for former TCU quarterback Josh Hoover and help replace the production lost from Indiana's championship offense on the outside.

Sam Leavitt | QB | LSU

Last season: Arizona State

There's no player more important to Lane Kiffin's first-year progress in Baton Rouge. Sam Leavitt determines how quickly this regime accelerates with CFP aspirations. The ex-Arizona State standout arrives with a Big 12 championship, playoff experience and the dual-threat ability Kiffin covets on money downs. He also carries questions after foot surgery ended his 2025 season and limited him during spring practice.

Kiffin says Leavitt is now near full strength, praising his arm talent, intelligence and "NFL mindset" as a preparer. Those are encouraging signs for a performer stepping into championship expectations. LSU needs Leavitt to extend plays while maximizing his supporting cast. If healthy, he gives Kiffin the trigger man capable of making Year 1 special.

Luke Ferrelli | LB | Ole Miss

Last season: California

There's quite a story behind this player who's going to wear the green dot at linebacker for Pete Golding and the Rebels this season after Ole Miss lost T.J. Dottery to LSU in the portal. Luke Ferrelli is at the center of the offseason beef between Dabo Swinney and Golding after the Rebels allegedly convinced the former Cal standout and then-Clemson signee to re-enter the portal and sign with Ole Miss in January.

Golding was asked twice about being turned in to the NCAA on tampering allegations by Swinney at SEC media days and didn't hold back, saying college football has a serious lack of guidelines regarding portal recruiting.

"What have we created? We've created, on top of representation for these players, it's their responsibility to make sure they get paid very well and have opportunities ... by design, it's put a lot of people in bad positions," Golding said. "Let's not act like recruiting in college football for the last 100 years is the most moral thing that's ever existed. What are we talking about here?"

Aidan Chiles | QB | Northwestern

Last season: Michigan State

This inclusion is all about the marriage between a former high-end transfer and Chip Kelly. Aidan Chiles left Oregon State and followed former coach Jonathan Smith to Michigan State after the 2023 season and is now at a new Big Ten school, aiming for a resurgence. Kelly's return to college football offers a hard reset for Northwestern. After his NFL reunion fizzled with the Raiders, Kelly now joins David Braun with a chance to remind everyone why his offensive reputation once carried weight at the highest level.

Kelly is only two years removed from coordinating Ohio State's national championship offense, and the Wildcats desperately needed a jolt after finishing near the bottom nationally in scoring and total offense last season. The personnel fit is intriguing. Chiles gives Kelly a mobile quarterback with experience, arm talent and untapped upside. The immediate goal is competence, creativity and more explosive plays. If Kelly still has his fastball, this could become one of the Big Ten's most fascinating pairings.