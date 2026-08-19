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⭐ Five things to know Wednesday

🔥 Do not miss this: Hot seat for all 32 NFL teams

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After all of the hirings and firings this offseason, the number of coaches on the hot seat in 2026 might be smaller than in recent years. Still, the pressure is on for leaders like Todd Bowles, whose Buccaneers are on a downward trajectory heading into 2026. Our Zach Pereles explains why Bowles might have the shortest leash in the league.

Pereles: "The Buccaneers failed to make the postseason for the first time in the Todd Bowles era, which began in 2022, and a second-half collapse (2-7 after the bye) raised questions about Bowles' job security. Ultimately, Tampa Bay retained him, but he's definitely on notice, especially considering how much is changing around him."

Head coaches are not the only people whose seats can become uncomfortably warm, though. Coordinators face similar pressure, quarterbacks are always under scrutiny and players at all positions have expectations to meet. Pereles identified the one member of every team who enters the season with the hottest seat.

For the Browns, it's a player rather than a coach. Deshaun Watson is on track to win the starting quarterback job in Cleveland, and as a member of our 2026 NFL All-Overpaid Team, anything less than a stellar season would make him a bust.

Here are a few other names on the hot seat:

Commanders HC Dan Quinn

HC Panthers QB Bryce Young

QB Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

WR Jets HC Aaron Glenn

HC Chiefs WR Rashee Rice

🤼 Makhachev still atop UFC Pound-for-Pound Rankings

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While Islam Makhachev had to work hard for his unanimous decision win over Ian Machado Garry, it was a victory nonetheless. That UFC 330 result gave us no reason to move Makhachev out of the No. 1 position in our UFC Pound-for-Pound rankings. It did, however, lead us to wonder if the gap between him and the rest of the welterweight division is slimmer than it once was.

Our Brian Campbell explained why, despite the lack of dominance, Makhachev still reigns over the UFC.

Campbell: "Win streaks the length that Makhachev has now authored seem impossible to maintain because of how many ways there are to lose a fight at the elite level of UFC, where one mistake can cost you. To that end, what Makhachev has done and continues to do is remarkable."

Meanwhile, on the women's side, there is a newcomer in the top five. Strawweight champion Mackenzie Dern defended her title by unanimous decision over Gillian Robertson thanks to an improved wrestling game and greater striking. Here's her new position in the rankings:

3. Zhang Weili (Previously: 3)

4. Mackenzie Dern (NR)

5. Manon Fiorot (4)

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Wednesday

⚾ Padres at Mets or Tigers at Pirates, 12:35 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ LLWS: Nicaragua vs. Dominican Republic, 1 p.m. on ESPN

⚾ Braves at Twins, 1:40 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

⚾ White Sox at Cubs, 2:20 p.m. on Peacock

⚽ UEFA Champions League qualifying playoffs, 3 p.m. on Paramount+

⚾ LLWS: Alabama vs. Washington, 3 p.m. on ESPN

⚾ LLWS: Canada vs. South Korea, 5 p.m. on ESPN

⚾ Yankees at Orioles or Blue Jays at Rays, 6:35 p.m. on MLB Network

⚾ LLWS: New Jersey vs. Massachusetts, 7 p.m. on ESPN

⚽ Stars at Dash, 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

⚽ St. Louis City at Sporting Kansas City, 8 p.m. on FS1

🏀 Lynx at Valkyries, 10 p.m. on USA Network

⚽ Earthquakes at Galaxy, 10:30 p.m. on FS1