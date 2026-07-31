College football's best 'front-sevens': Here's who will dominate along the defensive line and at linebacker

Every great defense starts up front. The teams that consistently win in college football can stop the run without sacrificing numbers in coverage, generate pressure without blitzing and control the line of scrimmage from the opening snap.

That kind of dominance doesn't come from one superstar. It comes from a defensive front loaded with disruptive linemen, versatile edge rushers and instinctive linebackers who complement one another. The best front-sevens create problems at every level and rarely give offenses a chance to settle in. We saw a year ago the power a dominant front-seven can have as Miami, buoyed by two first-round picks up front, won three College Football Playoff games and then gave Indiana all it wanted in the national championship.

Here are the 10 best front-sevens in college football.

1. Oklahoma Sooners

Brent Venables has built another nasty front-seven with a ferocious mix of physicality and athleticism. It is the best front-seven in the country and the gem of an Oklahoma team looking for consecutive College Football Playoff trips. The interior is led by one of the best defensive tackles in the country, David Stone, who is a dominant run stuffer. Jayden Jackson is a disruptive presence as well, showing good lateral quickness and the ability to collapse the pocket. Trent Wilson and Bishop Thomas provide depth, though there is a noticeable drop-off behind the starters.

The Sooners' edge group is also strong, led by energizer bunny Taylor Wein, who can get after the quarterback with speed and quickness after recording seven sacks and 15 tackles for loss last season. Opposite Wein will be a combination of the immensely talented Adepoju Adebawore, who has improved every season, and Danny Okoye. Transfer Kenny Ozowalu is expected to provide quality depth off the edge.

Oklahoma's linebacker unit is among the nation's best with returning starters Owen Heinecke and Kip Lewis. Lewis is a tackling machine who is rarely out of position and consistently makes plays in the box. Heinecke, who received an injunction for an extra year of eligibility, is an outstanding athlete with excellent instincts as a blitzer and is a reliable tackler. Taylor Heim and Cole Sullivan provide solid depth.

2. Miami Hurricanes

The Hurricanes return key pieces from a dominant front seven that powered last season's defense, led by talented defensive tackles Ahmad Moten Sr. and Justin Scott. Moten is the more gifted of the two and has the tools to be highly disruptive with his blend of twitch, power and exceptional lateral quickness. Scott also had a big season and dominated during Miami's CFP run in both phases. Transfers Keona Davis and Jarquez Carter provide experienced depth along the interior.

Miami made a major addition on the edge with Damon Wilson II, who replaces Rueben Bain and Akheem Mesidor. Wilson brings proven production and still has room to grow into an even more complete pass rusher. Marquise Lightfoot and Armondo Blount will battle for the starting job opposite Wilson, and both have the production and experience to make this a strong unit. I expect Blount to open the season as the starter, while Lightfoot excelled last year as a situational pass-rush specialist. Hayden Lowe is the wild card who could elevate this group from very good to elite if he continues to develop.

Mohamed Toure is a huge addition at linebacker, bringing extensive experience and playmaking ability to the heart of the defense. Chase Smith is expected to start alongside Toure after a productive season in which he displayed good length and the speed to cover plenty of ground.

3. Oregon Ducks

The Ducks return the best defensive line in the country, led by returning interior starters Bear Alexander and A'Mauri Washington. Both rank among the nation's best run defenders and have steadily improved as pass rushers. They possess the power and knock-back ability to physically dominate opponents.

A'Mauri Washington turned down big-time NFL Draft money to return as the anchor of Oregon's dominant d-line. Getty Images

Oregon also returns its starting edge tandem in Teitum Tuioti and Matayo Uiagalelei, who have combined for 35 career sacks. Both are outstanding athletes who move well on stunts and games and can take over obvious passing situations. Nasir Wyatt and D'Antre Robinson are expected to provide valuable depth along the defensive front.

The Ducks return two linebackers who gained valuable experience as reserves last season in Devon Jackson and Jerry Mixon. Jackson is expected to patrol the middle after recording more than 100 tackles while also showing the ability to affect the quarterback as a blitzer. Mixon is a physical thumper who thrives in the box and has enough athleticism to chase runs to the sideline. Gavin Nix should be an important reserve at the second level.

This is an elite front that should make life much easier for the back end of the defense because of the chaos it creates up front.

4. Ole Miss Rebels

The Rebels return a solid front seven with more depth than last year's group. The interior is led by Will Echoles, who was the most consistent player on Ole Miss' defensive line. He is a disruptive interior defender with powerful hands that can collapse the pocket while also moving well laterally on stunts and games. Lining up next to him is talented Michai Boireau, who has the potential to become a household name if he reaches his ceiling. Boireau is a massive presence with outstanding power and knock-back ability. Jamarious Brown has the talent to push for a starting role, while Jehiem Oatis brings experienced depth despite an injury history.

Suntarine Perkins returns with elite speed and twitch off the edge despite being undersized and has been a consistent producer for the Rebels. Blake Purchase provides quality depth at Buck. Kam Franklin is coming off an impressive 2025 season and projects to start opposite Perkins. Jonathan Maldonado arrives after producing at Nevada and should be a valuable addition on the edge.

After a controversial flip from Clemson, linebacker Luke Ferrelli is expected to handle the green-dot responsibilities. He plays with excellent football IQ, consistently finding his way to the football. Keaton Thomas is a proven talent with more than 220 tackles over the past two seasons and gives Ole Miss an improved linebacker unit compared to last year. Tah'j Butler adds valuable depth.

5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The Irish should field one of the nation's most dominant defenses and are loaded at every level. The front is led by underrated edge rusher Boubacar Traore, who possesses outstanding twitch and pass-rushing ability. Bryce Young and Keon Keeley are talented players who have yet to fully meet expectations but project to compete for the starting job opposite Traore.

Jason Onye returns inside, giving Notre Dame size and experience along the interior. He remains a talented player who appears capable of reaching another level. Transfer Francis Brewu is a quality addition who plays with excellent strength and leverage at the point of attack while moving well laterally on stunts and games. Tionne Gray provides valuable depth as a reserve.

The Irish may have the most talented linebacker unit in the country, headlined by Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, who, in my opinion, is one of the nation's best linebackers despite currently being listed as a backup. KVA possesses the size and athleticism to dominate in the box and is also effective rushing off the edge. He has outstanding feet, lateral quickness and the ability to overwhelm running backs and tight ends. Drayk Bowen returns as the steady presence in the middle, serving as a reliable tackler and an extension of the coaching staff on the field. Jaiden Ausberry also returns after another productive season and brings exceptional athleticism.

6. Texas Longhorns

The Longhorns -- who are now coached on the defensive side of the ball by Will Muschamp -- return one of the nation's most feared pass rushers in Colin Simmons, who has recorded more than 20 sacks and 30 tackles for loss over his first two seasons. Simmons wins with elite speed and twitch off the edge and will be paired with Lance Jackson, who flashed his talent as a freshman last year. Zina Umeozulu is expected to be a key contributor as part of the edge rotation.

Offensive coordinators have to account for Colin Simmons on every play. Getty Images

Inside, Hero Kanu is a powerful run stuffer who brings leadership and experience despite offering limited pass-rush production. Alex January is a breakout candidate to watch after displaying impressive power, length and enough twitch to create problems in the backfield. Ian Geffrard provides a massive presence in the middle, while Maraad Watson gives Texas another experienced interior option, allowing the Longhorns to mix and match personnel throughout games.

At linebacker, Rasheem Biles is the best weakside defender in the country, possessing the speed to run with receivers, cover half the field and handle a variety of responsibilities. Ty'Anthony Smith and Justin Cryer are expected to patrol the interior, with Smith likely earning the first opportunity after showing steady development each season.

7. Texas Tech Red Raiders

The Red Raiders have invested wisely in rebuilding the defensive front through the transfer portal. While I expect a slight step back from last season, this remains one of the better groups in the country, led by edge transfers Trey White and Adam Trick. White wins more with power, while Trick relies on effort and speed to pressure quarterbacks. Jamond Mathis provides experienced depth and has been productive throughout his career.

Texas Tech also boasts three quality defensive tackles, led by AJ Holmes, who contributes in both phases and has the versatility to align along the edge when needed. I believe Mateen Ibirogba has the chance to make the biggest impact inside after showing intriguing twitch and power at Wake Forest. Bryce Butler rounds out the group, bringing size and disruption after a productive season at Washington.

The linebacker duo is among the nation's best, anchored by Ben Roberts, a tackling machine with excellent instincts and a nose for the football. Austin Romaine is another proven playmaker who brings experience and strong instincts to the second level. Cory Platt provides valuable depth and should see meaningful snaps throughout the season.

8. Indiana Hoosiers

The defending national champions have reloaded defensively and appear more talented up front than they were a year ago. Indiana is led by interior defensive tackles Mario Landino and Tyrique Tucker, who both return with proven production and experience. Tucker is the more powerful of the two, but he also possesses effective pass-rush counters. Landino moves exceptionally well and thrives on stunts while playing with a relentless motor. Joe Hjelle has experience and should be a valuable contributor in the interior rotation.

Indiana clearly liked what it saw from Kansas State's edge room, landing both starters in the transfer portal. Tobi Osunsanmi and Chiddi Obizor bring an outstanding combination of speed and athleticism off the edge. Obizor is a slippery, versatile pass rusher with a deep toolbox of moves, while Osunsanmi primarily wins with speed and quickness. Josh Burnham and Daniel Ndukwe provide quality depth behind them.

The Hoosiers return Rolijah Hardy and Isaiah Jones at linebacker, giving them two proven playmakers at the second level. Jones is a true box linebacker who covers plenty of ground and is productive as an add-on pass rusher. Hardy excels in coverage and serves as a valuable chess piece capable of filling multiple roles.

9. Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State loses a ton but still has the front seven horses to make plenty of teams jealous, led by edge rusher Kenyatta Jackson, who has flashed brilliance throughout his career but has yet to put together a truly dominant season. Qua Russaw has all the talent to become a disruptive force after battling multiple injuries at Alabama. Beau Atkinson also flashed last season and plays with a relentless motor. He is expected to compete with Russaw for the majority of the snaps opposite Jackson. Zion Grady provides valuable depth on the edge.

The Buckeyes are expected to start transfers James Smith and John Walker along the interior, with Will Smith and Eddrick Houston supplying experienced depth behind them. Walker brings pass-rush upside and enough wiggle to become an impact player, while Smith pairs lateral quickness with power to create disruption.

Christian Alliegro is expected to anchor the linebacker unit after putting together impressive film at Wisconsin. He is a physical playmaker capable of overwhelming running backs and tight ends while showing enough range to track plays to the perimeter. Peyton Piece projects to start alongside Alliegro after gaining valuable experience in rotational packages last season, though he represents a drop-off from last year's outstanding group. Riley Pettijohn gives Ohio State another talented option off the bench.

10. Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia will once again field one of the nation's top defenses, but the biggest question is still whether the Bulldogs can generate enough pass rush from the defensive front. The pressure was not close to good enough last season as the departures of Mykel Williams, Jalon Walker and Smael Mondon.

Georgia's slip among national sacks ranks

Year Rank 2025 107th 2024 18th 2023 47th 2022 27th 2021 4th

A return to more normal form comes down to whether Gabe Harris Jr. and Quintavius Johnson can elevate their play off the edge. Harris has shown flashes and possesses the talent to take the next step, while Johnson primarily wins through movement and games rather than polished pass-rush technique. Georgia lacks proven pass-rush depth behind those two but names will emerge during the season; my eye is on former top-100 recruit Joseph Jonah-Ajonye.

The interior remains as strong as ever with Elijah Griffin and Xzavier McLeod projected as the starters. Both are stout run defenders who anchor well at the point of attack, but Griffin offers more upside as a pass rusher. Jordan Hall, Nnamdi Ogboko and Josh Horton provide quality depth along the interior.

The Bulldogs' linebacker unit should once again be among the nation's best, led by Raylen Wilson in the middle. Wilson is an above-average run defender but can be vulnerable in coverage at times. Chris Cole brings valuable versatility, contributing against the run while also providing pass-rush ability as both a blitzer and edge defender in obvious passing situations. Justin Williams is the most experienced reserve linebacker, while Zayden Walker also figures to play a meaningful role.