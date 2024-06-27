EA Sports unveiled its top-rated offenses for the upcoming "College Football 25" video game with a list sure that is sure to spark debate among college football fans. Topping the chart is Georgia's unit — led by quarterback Carson Beck — that came in with a 94 rating.

Also scoring a 94 is the Oregon offense that will be guided by Oklahoma transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Both the Bulldogs and Ducks are among the favorites to compete for the national title in the season ahead, and most of the offenses featured among the game's top 10 are expected to be in the mix for the 12-team College Football Playoff.

However, there was one surprise team that slipped into EA Sports' evaluation of the nation's top offenses. Colorado, coached by Deion Sanders and quarterbacked by his son Shedeur Sanders, came in at No. 8 on the list with a rating of 89.

Here's a look at the top 10 highest-rated offenses in "College Football 25":

Rank School Rating 1. Georgia 94 2. Oregon 94 3. Alabama 91 4. Texas 91 5. Ohio State 89 6. LSU 89 7. Miami 89 8. Colorado 89 9. Missouri 89 10. Clemson 87

Shedeur Sanders passed for 3,230 yards with 27 touchdowns and just three interceptions in 2023 and is a legitimate 2025 NFL Draft prospect. But the Buffaloes as a unit ranked 80th nationally in total offense at 363.6 yards per game while struggling with pass protection and in the run game.

Deion Sanders overhauled the program's offensive line during the offseason, but the Buffaloes still face an uphill climb to bowl eligibility as they transition from the Pac-12 to the Big 12. Thus, CU's inclusion as a top-10 offense in the video game makes it an outlier among College Football 25's other top-ranked offenses, all of which belong to teams with more realistic CFP aspirations. Here is the full list of the game's top 25 offenses.

EA Sports "College Football 25" is set to release on July 19.