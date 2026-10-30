There are very few things in life that can stir emotions within you like college football. For four months a year, millions of Americans decide to put their mental well-being in the hands of a collection of 18- to 24-year-old men they do not know personally. All they know is that they've chosen to wear their preferred uniform. Sometimes this decision brings joy. Other times it brings pain.

But what it always brings as kickoff draws near every week is anxiety. There's always the nervous energy of the unknown heading into a game. You can never be sure how things will go, and where the rollercoaster will take you. However, while we all feel it, some of us feel it more than others do, and each week, The Anxiety Rankings aim to identify the five most anxious places in the country.

Welcome to Week 9. Welcome to a Halloween that's scarier for some than others. Try to stay calm. You'll fail, but try all the same.

1. Anxiety Bowl -- Ohio State at USC

The last time we saw Ohio State, it was picking up a massive win at an extreme cost. The Buckeyes took down reigning champion Indiana in Bloomington, but lost starting quarterback Julian Sayin in the process. Now they're back in action after a bye week, having to rely on a first-time starter at QB to navigate them through a schedule that still consists of this game against USC, Oregon, Northwestern, Nebraska and Michigan.

"But, Tom, USC, Oregon and Michigan all suck this year, and Nebraska and Northwestern are still Nebraska and Northwestern! This is Ohio State we're talking about!"

All true, but the margin for error becomes a lot smaller when you're down to a backup QB, and while Ohio State has won a national title with its third-string QB in the not-too-distant past, that happened during an era where Ohio State's third-string QB was better than most teams' starters.

In 2026, Cardale Jones has probably already transferred. Hell, JT Barrett probably has too. And your points about how that schedule isn't as tough as it looked to start the year? There's truth to it, but that's part of Ohio State's problem too.

A loss to any of these teams won't look great come College Football Playoff selection time, nor will the wins. In a year with so much parity at the top, those byes might be more important than ever before. And if you lose this week, on the road against a USC team with its back against the wall? Well, those last four games become even trickier, because another loss might end your playoff hopes entirely.

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Speaking of those Trojans with their backs against the wall, their backs are against the wall! It's never a great sign when you're USC, and people are openly wondering if your coach might be interested in leaving for the freaking Baylor job. But that's where USC is right now, fresh off an embarrassing 24-7 loss at Wisconsin. Now you have Ohio State coming to town with its backup QB, and it's favored over you by a touchdown!

Seriously, just sit and think about this for a second. If USC can't beat Ohio State in this game, when it is at home, and the Buckeyes have a QB making his first career start, when the hell are they ever going to beat Ohio State? This has all the feelings of a legacy game for Lincoln Riley.

The Trojans either win and show some proof of concept, or they lose again, and it's just a matter of time until USC pulls the trigger on paying that buyout and starting over. Again.

2. The Dawgs

We haven't seen Georgia since its upset loss to Auburn. A game in which Georgia lost far more than Auburn won (at least, in my opinion). Now the Dawgs have had their bye week to sit at home and stew in a loss to a rival that makes their path a little murkier. This is a Georgia team that, compared to the rest of the SEC, had a relatively easy schedule, but it was backloaded, and now we're in that back half.

You've played Alabama and Auburn in your last two, and now it's another rivalry game against the Gators. And it's not the Gators of recent vintage. This team is dangerous. It's volatile. One week it's beating Ole Miss by 24, the next it's losing to Mizzou by 28. Then it's losing to South Carolina by 19. And then, somehow, it's beating Texas in Austin.

Like, seriously, Florida, what the hell? Pick a damn lane.

It's the kind of team that, when playing well, can prove to be a real challenge, and they have something of a personal nuisance on their side now. Gators offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner was a certified pain in the butt for this Georgia team during his years at Georgia Tech. He's proven he knows how to keep this Dawgs defense off-balance, and now he'll be facing it with a higher level of talent than ever before.

So what if the issues we saw in the game against Auburn return? What if Gunner Stockton turns the ball over again? What if Buster Faulkner is able to scheme up some explosive plays that lead to points and drag Georgia into a shootout it probably doesn't want to get in?

What if the Dawgs lose? Suddenly you've gone from 6-0 with a road win over Alabama to 6-2 and staring down a road trip to Oxford next week.

The SEC has been hell for damn near everybody this season, but Georgia had been able to avoid it until the Auburn loss. Now there's a chance Florida can drag them down into it for good.

3. Matt Rhule

Is it deja vu all over again in Lincoln?

In 2024, the Cornhuskers started the season 5-1 before finishing it 7-6. In 2025, it was another 5-1 start that finished, you guessed it, 7-6. In 2026, it was a 5-0 start that's now 5-2 after consecutive losses to Indiana and Oregon.

And, of course, in typical Nebraska fashion, they haven't been blowout losses. No sir, they've been those close, heart-wrenching kind that have haunted the Huskers for years! The kind where you blow a 17-6 fourth-quarter lead at home, or watch your former QB dink and dunk his way down the field for a game-winning touchdown in the final seconds.

Now you're back home, off a bye, and welcoming Washington to town. A Washington team that had a disappointing start to its season, but has been revitalized by a QB change. Elijah Brown replaced Demond Williams Jr. in a 41-24 loss to Iowa, but the Huskies' offense looked a lot better once he came in. That carried over in their next game when they went on the road and beat Purdue 38-26. Now they've had a bye themselves and are coming to your place looking to make you a little more miserable.

If Nebraska loses here to fall to 5-3, how do you keep the fans from revolting? Sure, you just got a contract extension, so you're probably safe, but do you have the buy-in from the people who matter going forward?

It feels like there's a lot more on the line than ending a two-game skid this week.

4. Utah fans

You might think there'd be no reason for a fan of an undefeated team to be nervous, but take a look around. You don't see nearly as many undefeated teams hanging around anymore, do you? No, the last few weeks have taken their toll. In the Power Four, only Utah, Miami, and UCLA remain unblemished, but considering how the 2026 season has gone, it feels like it's only a matter of time before the dreaded L comes for them too.

Honestly, you can make the case that it's somewhat of a surprise it hasn't come for Utah already. Yes, the Utes have continued to win, but those wins aren't coming as easily as they were earlier in the season. A few weeks ago you found yourself in a dogfight with Kansas for three quarters before finally pulling away late. A week later, you found yourself trailing Colorado in the third quarter before retaking the lead and winning 27-24.

Then last week you were in trouble again, though at least this time it was against Houston. A team it's OK to struggle with. Still, when Devon Dampier did what the Houston defense wanted him to do and scored a touchdown to make it 21-13 with 2:09 to play, giving Houston a chance to tie the game, Utah fans had to be thinking, "oh no."

When Houston QB Connor Weigman found Koby Young for a 41-yard reception that gave the Coogs the ball at the Utah 23, the tension in Rice Eccles could be felt 1,400 miles away on my couch.

Utah survived, though, and now that's what the Utes must continue to do. So what a great time to be flying across the country to face Cincinnati? You know, the same Cincinnati that just beat Texas Tech last weekend in Cincinnati.

Oh, and you have The Holy War against BYU looming next week, as well as a road game against Arizona after that. If you're a Utah fan, how are you not a little concerned that your team might get caught looking past this Cincinnati team? Not to mention, you're a Big 12 team. You don't get the same respect that teams from the SEC and Big Ten get. If you lose on the road as a touchdown favorite, it's because you were overrated to begin with. When they do, it's just because they play in a much tougher conference.

Utah is one bad day away from going from undefeated to on the Big 12 and playoff bubble.

5. Anxiety Bowl II -- Clemson at Florida State

I don't think the anxiety reaches either fan base in this spot. From my interactions with Florida State and Clemson fans, I get the sense they're both in the same spot. They'd be happy with a win here, but they've severed their emotional connection to their teams this season. They've caused far too much pain already, and they're numb to it.

But what about the coaches?

Dabo Swinney might not be officially in the hot seat, but what if Clemson loses to a Florida State team led by a man their fans have wanted fired for two years now? Seriously, Mike Norvell entered the season on one of the hottest seats in the country. His team has been a massive disappointment ever since that 2023 season, when the Noles were royally screwed over by the College Football Playoff.

Side Note: People seem to think a 24-team playoff will kill the regular season, as if they didn't just watch a 13-0 Florida State team get left out of a four-team playoff just three years ago.

Anywho, what happens to Dabo if his team loses to this Florida State? How much longer until the fans start sharpening their knives and demand your ouster? You can already feel the tide of fan sentiment beginning to turn in Clemson, and a loss here might be the final straw.

Then there's Norvell, who may be on a hot seat, but is no sure thing to lose his job. A win here could actually go a long way toward bringing him back in 2027, whether the fans want it or not. But a loss to a bad Clemson team could be the final straw for him as well.

The fans might be numb to this one, but both coaches have reason to be nervous here.