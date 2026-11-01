Pour one out for Jason Eck and the Lobos after New Mexico's first AP Top 25 ranking in program history to highlight Sunday's Week 10 edition.

Days out from the initial College Football Playoff rankings reveal, New Mexico is in the thick of the Group of Six auto-bid hunt on the strength of five straight wins following its only loss of the season, a 14-6 loss at Oklahoma on Sept. 19. The Lobos come in at No. 22, three spots behind G6 frontrunner Boise State this week.

For the first time this season, it feels like AP voters kept a close eye on Saturday's action throughout the rankings, spitting out a poll — we feel — will look awfully similar to Tuesday's reveal of the first CFP rankings of the season.

AP Top 25 poll: Georgia climbs to No. 2 in college football rankings; Ohio State falls out of top 10 Austin Nivison

Here's three things voters got right entering the final month of the regular season.

1. Ohio State is not the team that beat Indiana

Those expecting the Buckeyes to be the highest-ranked two-loss team in the first CFP rankings after Saturday's 30-18 setback at USC will be disappointed if this latest AP Poll is any indication. Properly docked for defensive issues and faulty execution from an array of pass-catchers, Ohio State is stinging after its second loss and fourth overall in its last 10 games under Ryan Day.

Losing Julian Sayin to a season-ending arm injury is bad news for a team that looked like the Big Ten frontrunner recently after holding off Indiana, only to now being another loss away from potentially missing the bracket altogether. This was well done from AP voters this week, pushing Ohio State back nine spots to No. 11. Jeremiah Smith's Heisman hopes have taken a hit, too.

Buckeyes' remaining slate

Saturday, vs. Oregon

Nov. 14, vs. Northwestern

Nov. 21, at Nebraska

Nov. 28, vs. Michigan

2. South Carolina has entered the chat

The highest-ranked of two three-loss teams in the poll, the Gamecocks have won three straight games since starting the SEC slate 0-3 under Shane Beamer and look eerily similar to the program's 2024 squad that nearly reached the CFP with a red-hot second half. There's a chance South Carolina could force its way into the conversation by winning out, which would include victories over Georgia and Clemson down the stretch.

The Gamecocks currently hold two top 25 wins (Florida, Tennessee) and led eighth-ranked Kentucky by 17 points back in September before faltering in overtime. Voters are keeping up with LaNorris Sellers and this unstoppable offense in recent weeks and South Carolina resembles a team most expected would be an at-large CFP contender in the SEC back in August.

3. Voters finally notice Missouri

The Tigers moved up four spots inside the top 20 to No. 19 following losses from a few teams ahead of them and a convincing, rain-soaked 34-10 victory at Arkansas. It was a much-needed bounce back for Eli Drinkwitz's squad following a 28-point loss at Ole Miss earlier this month and featured the return of Ahmad Hardy in the backfield. As it stands, the Tigers have one ranked win (Florida) and get three opportunities against top-10 competition in consecutive weeks beginning Saturday against Texas as a narrow home underdog.

Often undervalued — borderline ignored — this season by voters, Missouri has put itself in position to control its own CFP destiny the rest of the way. Quarterback Austin Simmons ranks in the top tier of the SEC's passing leaders this fall with 1,952 yards, 16 touchdowns and two interceptions while the Tigers have the fifth-best scoring defense in the conference despite losing heavy talent replacement this offseason, including edge rusher Damon Wilson II to Miami.