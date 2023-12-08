The sport's biggest stars will be honored on Friday at the annual College Football Awards event with more than 20 different trophies to hand out over the course of the evening. The Maxwell and Walter Camp awards, both tabbing college football's player of the year, are just some of the trophies on the line.

This year's Davey O'Brien Award for top quarterback is also a preview of this year's Heisman race with LSU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix and Washington's Michael Penix Jr. among the trophy's finalists.

Ohio State star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is also a Heisman finalist with Daniels, Nix and Penin. Harrison is the is one of three finalists for the Biletnikoff Award for top wide receiver, alongside Washington's Rome Odunze and LSU's Malik Nabers.

Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon ll is considered the heavy favorite to win the Doak Walker Award, which honors the top running back in the sport. The OSU star burst onto the scene in 2023 and rushed for an FBS-best 1,614 yards. He is competing with Missouri's Cody Schrader and North Carolina's Omarion Hampton for the honor.

How to watch the College Football Awards show

Date: Friday, Dec. 8 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Be sure to check back for the full list of award winners for the 2023 college football season as they are announced below: