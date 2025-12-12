The biggest stars in college football will be honored Friday at the annual College Football Awards event, with more than 20 different trophies to hand out over the course of the evening. Among the notable awards set to be handed out are the Maxwell and Walter Camp awards, which honor college football's player of the year.

The finalists for the Davey O'Brien Award -- awarded to the nation's top quarterback -- are Texas A&M's Marcel Reed, Ohio State's Julian Sayin and Indiana's Fernando Mendoza. Sayin and Mendoza faced off in last weekend's Big Ten title game, with Indiana coming out with a dramatic win over Ohio State.

Sayin and Mendoza are also finalists for the Heisman Trophy, which honors the top player in the sport. Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia and Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love are also up for the honor. Love is also up for the Doak Walker Award, which is given to the best running back in the country.

Love will compete with Missouri's Ahmad Hardy and Ole Miss' Kewan Lacy for the trophy.

Where to watch the College Football Awards show

Date: Friday, Dec. 12 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Be sure to check back for the full list of award winners for the 2025 college football season as they are announced below: