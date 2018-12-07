College football awards show 2018: Complete list of all this season's winners
The Heisman Trophy will be awarded on Saturday, Dec. 8
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray split top honors on a college football awards night that only has momentum building towards Saturday night's Heisman Trophy announcement.
Tagovailoa took home the Walter Camp Award as well as the Maxwell Award, both of which honor the nation's top player. But Oklahoma quarterback Murray won the Davey O'Brien Award as the nation's best quarterback, beating Tagovailoa out for that honor. Earlier in the day, Murray was also announced as the AP Player of the Year.
Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen took home both the Bednarik Award and Nagurski Trophy as the defensive player of the year, while Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor was named best running back (Doak Walker Award) and Alabama's Jerry Jeudy was named the top wide receiver (Biletnikoff Award).
Check out the full collection of winners below from the 2018 college football season below.
|Award
|Category
|2018 Winner
|Maxwell Award
|Player of the Year
|Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
|Walter Camp Award
|Player of the Year
|Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
|Home Depot Award
|Coach of the Year
|Brian Kelly, Notre Dame
|Jim Thorpe Award
|Best Defensive Back
|DeAndre Baker, Georgia
|Davey O'Brien Award
|Best Quarterback
|Kyler Murray, Oklahoma
|Rimington Trophy
|Best Center
|Garrett Bradbury, NC State
|Lou Groza Award
|Best Placekicker
|Andre Szmyt, Syracuse
|Butkus Award
|Best Linebacker
|Devin White, LSU
|Doak Walker Award
|Best Running Back
|Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
|Biletnikoff Award
|Best Wide Receiver
|Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
|John Mackey Award
|Best Tight End
|TJ Hockenson, Iowa
|Outland Trophy
|Best Interior Lineman
|Quinnen Williams, Alabama
|Ray Guy Award
|Best Punter
|Braden Mann, Texas A&M
|Bednarik Award
|Defensive Player of the Year
|Josh Allen, Kentucky
|Nagurski Trophy
|Defensive Player of the Year
|Josh Allen, Kentucky
|Disney Spirit Award
|Most Inspirational
|Tyler Trent, Purdue
|William V. Campbell Trophy
|Academic Heisman
|Christian Wilkins, Clemson
|Wuerffel Trophy
|Community Service
|Drue Tranquill, Notre Dame
|Broyles Award
|Best Assistant Coach
|Mike Locksley, Alabama
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
College football bowl odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every college football bowl game 10,000 tim...
-
Army vs. Navy CFB DFS: Best DK lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in career winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Murray wins AP Player of the Year
Fourteen of the award's last 16 winners went on to win the Heisman Trophy
-
CFB winners & losers from the '18 season
Some of the best and worst stories to come out of the last three months in college footbal...
-
The Bottom 25 playoff for 2018
The time has come to crown the 2018 Bottom 25 champion
-
2018-19 bowl confidence pool picks, sims
SportsLine simulated every bowl game 10,000 times for pick'em leagues and confidence pools