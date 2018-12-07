College football awards show 2018: Complete list of all this season's winners

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray split top honors on a college football awards night that only has momentum building towards Saturday night's Heisman Trophy announcement.

Tagovailoa took home the Walter Camp Award as well as the Maxwell Award, both of which honor the nation's top player. But Oklahoma quarterback Murray won the Davey O'Brien Award as the nation's best quarterback, beating Tagovailoa out for that honor. Earlier in the day, Murray was also announced as the AP Player of the Year.

Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen took home both the Bednarik Award and Nagurski Trophy as the defensive player of the year, while Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor was named best running back (Doak Walker Award) and Alabama's Jerry Jeudy was named the top wide receiver (Biletnikoff Award).

Check out the full collection of winners below from the 2018 college football season below.