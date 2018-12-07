College football awards show 2018: Complete list of all this season's winners

The Heisman Trophy will be awarded on Saturday, Dec. 8

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray split top honors on a college football awards night that only has momentum building towards Saturday night's Heisman Trophy announcement. 

Tagovailoa took home the Walter Camp Award as well as the Maxwell Award, both of which honor the nation's top player. But Oklahoma quarterback Murray won the Davey O'Brien Award as the nation's best quarterback, beating Tagovailoa out for that honor. Earlier in the day, Murray was also announced as the AP Player of the Year. 

Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen took home both the Bednarik Award and Nagurski Trophy as the defensive player of the year, while Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor was named best running back (Doak Walker Award) and Alabama's Jerry Jeudy was named the top wide receiver (Biletnikoff Award). 

Check out the full collection of winners below from the 2018 college football season below. 

Award Category 2018 Winner
Maxwell Award Player of the Year Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
Walter Camp Award Player of the Year Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
Home Depot Award Coach of the Year Brian Kelly, Notre Dame
Jim Thorpe Award Best Defensive Back DeAndre Baker, Georgia
Davey O'Brien Award Best Quarterback Kyler Murray, Oklahoma
Rimington Trophy Best Center Garrett Bradbury, NC State
Lou Groza Award Best Placekicker Andre Szmyt, Syracuse
Butkus Award Best Linebacker Devin White, LSU
Doak Walker Award Best Running Back Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
Biletnikoff Award Best Wide Receiver Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
John Mackey Award Best Tight End TJ Hockenson, Iowa
Outland Trophy Best Interior Lineman Quinnen Williams, Alabama
Ray Guy Award Best Punter Braden Mann, Texas A&M
Bednarik Award Defensive Player of the Year Josh Allen, Kentucky
Nagurski Trophy Defensive Player of the Year Josh Allen, Kentucky
Disney Spirit Award Most Inspirational Tyler Trent, Purdue
William V. Campbell Trophy Academic Heisman Christian Wilkins, Clemson
Wuerffel Trophy Community Service Drue Tranquill, Notre Dame
Broyles Award Best Assistant Coach Mike Locksley, Alabama
