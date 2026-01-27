Not every elite college football player leaves for the NFL at the first opportunity. In fact, several potential early-round picks for the 2026 NFL Draft opted to return to school for at least another year and improve their stock or pursue unfinished business. The new era of NIL and revenue sharing has changed the decision-making process, making it easier for stars to stay put without sacrificing financial security.

In a way, that's good for college football. It keeps star power on campuses longer and raises the overall quality of competition across the sport.

This list isn't about future draft boards or NFL ceilings. It's about college football players who were eligible to leave and still chose to return with an emphasis on proven production rather than projection.

Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

Dante Moore made one of the most surprising decisions in recent memory, opting to return to Oregon rather than enter the 2026 NFL Draft as a likely top-five pick. The Ducks keep their offensive centerpiece intact as they reload for another national championship run, having been eliminated by the eventual title winner the past two seasons. Moore ranked top-15 nationally in completion rate (71.8%), passing touchdowns (30), and yards per attempt (8.7) in his first full season as a starter.

Carter Smith, OL, Indiana

A consensus All-American and anchor of the Hoosiers' offensive line, Carter Smith will return to Bloomington for another season after helping pave the way for Indiana's first national championship. The Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year could have been a Day 2 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft but opted to come back to further boost his stock. Smith, one of FBS's most experienced left tackles, has three full years as a starter and more than 2,700 career snaps, allowing just nine pressures and two sacks in 16 games this season.

Arch Manning, QB, Texas

Perhaps expectations were unreasonably high for Arch Manning entering the 2025 season. Early criticisms were harsh, but the Texas quarterback -- and still a potential No. 1 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft -- silenced most doubters down the stretch. Manning finished with 3,163 passing yards, 26 touchdown throws and 10 additional rushing scores this season. His 2.85 offensive touchdowns per game trailed only Diego Pavia (Vanderbilt), Fernando Mendoza (Indiana) and Brendan Sorsby (Cincinnati) among Power Four quarterbacks. In the final five games, which included matchups against four top-25 teams, Manning posted 15 offensive touchdowns and just one turnover, cementing himself as one of college football's top returning players for 2026.

Jayden Maiava, QB, USC

Lincoln Riley continues to prove his reputation as a quarterback guru, and Jayden Maiava's 2025 season was a masterclass in development. Maiava's 91.2 QBR led all FBS quarterbacks -- outpacing the three Heisman Trophy finalists ranked below him. He completed 65.8% of his passes for 3,711 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His growth was aided by elite targets, including two of the top-10 wide receiver prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft (Ja'Kobe Lane and Makai Lemon) but Maiava's command was undeniable.

A'Mauri Washington, DL, Oregon

It's hard to find a 330-pound defensive tackle with the athleticism A'Maur Washington possesses. Anchoring the middle of Oregon's defensive front, he dominated as a run-stopper, posting a top-20 run-defense grade from Pro Football Focus (83.8). Washington finished the season with 33 tackles, including 4.5 for loss with 1.5 sacks and tied for a team-high with eight pass breakups. Though he could have been a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, he opted to return to Eugene.

Brice Pollock, DB, Texas Tech

As Texas Tech reloads its defensive front for 2026, the back end returns a true ball-hawk in Brice Pollock. The savvy cornerback snagged five interceptions and broke up eight additional passes, finishing among the top 15 FBS players in passes defensed. Pollock didn't allow a single touchdown in coverage and held opposing receivers to a career-best 50.7% completion rate when targeted. With his instincts, quarterbacks will think twice before throwing in his direction, making him a constant threat and a game-changer for the Red Raiders' secondary.

Damon Wilson II, EDGE, Miami

It doesn't seem to matter where Damon Wilson lines up -- he finds a way to be productive. Now a two-time transfer, the former Georgia and Missouri pass rusher brings proven playmaking ability to Miami's defensive front. Wilson notched 54 total quarterback pressures in 13 games at Missouri this past season, recording nine sacks and even adding an interception. With Miami set to lose Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor to the 2026 NFL Draft, Wilson steps into a prime opportunity to make an immediate impact as one of the top pass rushers in college football.

Darian Mensah, QB, TBD

Miami remains the heavy favorite to land Duke transfer quarterback Darian Mensah, though his move is currently tied up in a legal battle over his transfer. Mensah, who initially opted to return to Duke for the 2026 season instead of entering the NFL Draft, ranked sixth nationally in passing yards (3,973) and tied for second in passing touchdowns (34), all while protecting the football with just six interceptions. After entering the transfer portal late in the window, Mensah's efforts to enroll at another school have been temporarily blocked by a court order, though progress toward a resolution is reportedly ongoing. If cleared, Mensah would be an immediate impact player for the Hurricanes and keep their national championship window open.

Cam Cook, RB, West Virginia

The FBS leader in yards from scrimmage (1,945) and rushing yards (1,659), Cam Cook dominated at Jacksonville State after transferring from TCU and now returns to the Big 12 with West Virginia. Cook averaged 5.62 yards per carry -- 11th-best among players with at least 200 attempts this season -- while consistently breaking tackles (100 missed tackles forced) and turning routine runs into explosive gains (53 carries of 10-plus yards.) With West Virginia counting on him to anchor the run game, Cook enters 2026 as one of college football's most dynamic and productive backs.

Danny Scudero, WR, Colorado

The San Jose State transfer quietly led the FBS in receiving in 2025, but he won't fly under the radar in 2026. Scudero, now an immediate weapon for Colorado, topped the nation with 1,297 yards -- the only player to average at least 100 yards per game -- and recorded 10 touchdown catches. While the Buffaloes' system isn't as pass-heavy, his playmaking and ability to create separation gives the kind of dynamic potential Deion Sanders demands in a game-changing receiver.