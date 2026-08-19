NASHVILLE -- College football roster building is a might-makes-right exercise when it comes to competing for a national championship.

"There's a connection between who spends the most and who has the best roster," according to one Big Ten general manager.

Yes, parity reigns compared to years past, but it's a specific version of parity: more of an increased middle class among the Power Four, with a barrier to entry into the championship tier. In 2024, that number was roughly $20 million, which was about what champion Ohio State spent on its roster that year, with some teams exceeding $30 million. In 2026, according to reporting by CBS Sports, the usual suspects of the 15 or so title contenders are each spending over $30 million on their rosters.

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So who's getting the most bang for their buck? CBS surveyed 23 front office employees across the sport. A clear group emerged from the straw poll.

"There's a tier of Texas, Oregon, Ohio State, Miami and Notre Dame," according to an ACC assistant general manager. Only one person gave a team outside of those five.

In total mentions, Texas holds the top spot with 11 front-office members polled, bringing the Longhorns up either on their own or alongside another team.

"It's hard not to look at Texas and be like Jesus, is this the year that Sark just rolls through everything?" another Big Ten GM said.

But an SEC staffer who agreed Texas had the best roster cautioned: "We said that about LSU last year. These days, you really don't know until teams hit the field with all the portal stuff. Who woulda thought Virginia woulda made the run they did last year?"

It should be no surprise that Ohio State was the next most-mentioned team, with eight people bringing up the Buckeyes either on their own or alongside another team (often Texas). According to a Big Ten assistant GM, it all comes down to the Buckeyes' depth.

"Some teams may have a better peak player at a position here or there, or better 1-22, but nobody is better from 23-44," the assistant GM said. "They've got backup players who I turn the tape on and say they'd start for us today."

Miami was the next most-cited team with six mentions, broken down along roughly regional lines. Three staffers from the ACC and the SEC, respectively, brought the Canes up. Oregon got five, and Notre Dame got two shouts, with one SEC scout pointing to the schedule as a reason their roster won't be as battle-tested as others come December if they're going to get into the playoff, and the wild card, if you can call it that, was Georgia.

"Their year to return to top. Elite defense, and they have a proven QB who is a good player and doesn't get enough respect," an ACC director of player personnel said.

How college football front offices responded

Big Ten assistant general manager: Ohio State

Ohio State ACC personnel staffer 1: Miami

Miami Big Ten personnel staffer 2: Texas

Texas ACC director of player personnel: Georgia -- "Their year to return to top. Elite defense, and they have a proven QB who is a good player and doesn't get enough respect."

Georgia -- "Their year to return to top. Elite defense, and they have a proven QB who is a good player and doesn't get enough respect." SEC personnel staffer 1: Miami

Miami SEC DPP: Miami -- "Top to bottom, QB, WR, OL, DL, they're the most talented. I don't think they have a single weakness."

Miami -- "Top to bottom, QB, WR, OL, DL, they're the most talented. I don't think they have a single weakness." ACC personnel staffer: Miami

Miami Big Ten GM: Ohio State or Texas -- "There's a connection between who spends the most and who has the best roster."

Ohio State or Texas -- "There's a connection between who spends the most and who has the best roster." SEC director of scouting: Texas or Oregon -- "They're just loaded."

Texas or Oregon -- "They're just loaded." ACC assistant GM: "There's a tier of Texas, Oregon, Ohio State, Miami and Notre Dame."

"There's a tier of Texas, Oregon, Ohio State, Miami and Notre Dame." Group of Six GM: Texas and Oregon

Texas and Oregon G6 personnel staffer: Texas. American -- Not a good read on G6, too much coaching turnover, West Coast team probably best bet; Boise, UNLV; MAC -- Western Michigan

Texas. American -- Not a good read on G6, too much coaching turnover, West Coast team probably best bet; Boise, UNLV; MAC -- Western Michigan G6 GM: Oregon, Ohio State, Texas. American -- Open due to coaching turnover; Navy optimism, but ehh; Boise re: continuity.

Oregon, Ohio State, Texas. American -- Open due to coaching turnover; Navy optimism, but ehh; Boise re: continuity. ACC personnel staffer: Miami

Miami SEC front office member: Texas on paper -- "But we said that about LSU last year. These days, you really don't know til teams hit the field with all the portal stuff. Who woulda thought Virginia woulda made the run they did last year"

Texas on paper -- "But we said that about LSU last year. These days, you really don't know til teams hit the field with all the portal stuff. Who woulda thought Virginia woulda made the run they did last year" Big Ten assistant GM: Ohio State -- "Some teams may have a better peak player at a position here or there, or better 1-22, but nobody is better from 23-44. They've got backup players who I turn the tape on and say they'd start for us today."

Ohio State -- "Some teams may have a better peak player at a position here or there, or better 1-22, but nobody is better from 23-44. They've got backup players who I turn the tape on and say they'd start for us today." SEC scout: Notre Dame: "The schedules."

Notre Dame: "The schedules." Big 12 GM: Oregon

Oregon Big Ten personnel staffer: Ohio State

Ohio State Big Ten personnel staffer: Ohio State

Ohio State SEC personnel staffer: Texas

Texas SEC personnel staffer: Texas

Texas Big Ten GM: Texas or Ohio State -- "It's hard not to look at Texas and be like Jesus. Is this the year that Sark just rolls through everything?"