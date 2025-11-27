Chaos is a constant in college football, and Week 14 of the 2025 season offers plenty of opportunities for it thanks to Rivalry Week. Ohio State vs. Michigan, also known as "The Game", is arguably the biggest contest this week, though the Egg Bowl and Iron Bowl won't be taking a backseat to anyone. Here's a look at a three-leg parlay for Week 14's biggest college football games at BetMGM, which pays better than 6-1.

College football Rivalry Week big games parlay

Final odds: +627 (wager $100 to win $627)

Mississippi State +7 vs. Ole Miss

In case you haven't been following the Rebels, head coach Lane Kiffin's decision about his future has overshadowed one of Ole Miss' best seasons in over five decades. Kiffin is supposedly going to have a decision Saturday after Friday's Egg Bowl, but Mississippi State has other ideas. The Bulldogs have not been as prominent in this rivalry and are flying under the radar at the right time. They've been pesky this season with a last-minute win over Arizona State and a close call against Texas. I like Mississippi State to at least cover the spread and make plenty of people in Oxford sweat.

Texas A&M -2.5 vs. Texas

This rivalry was renewed last season after a 13-year hiatus and both programs were ranked, though the Longhorns were the national contenders in that one and dominated Texas A&M. This time, it's the Aggies who have aspirations about being the last team standing in college football. Going into Austin and coming out with a win is no easy task, but Marcel Reed has quietly been one of the best quarterbacks in college football this season. Friday evening could be his Heisman moment. Reed should make enough plays to give Texas A&M the win, an undefeated regular season and a spot in the SEC title game.

Michigan +10 vs. Ohio State

The Wolverines do have a shot at the College Football Playoff, and while they'll likely need some other results to feel better about their position, they have to beat the defending national champions to remain in the conversation. That's a big challenge when you consider how dominant Ohio State has been this season, but Michigan is controlling this rivalry of late with four straight wins. Will the pressure get to Ryan Day and the Buckeyes again? I'd take the points with the Wolverines at home, where they're 5-0 this season.